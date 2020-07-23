Unwind & Dine at The Houstonian Hotel
Take a dip in three, temperature-controlled pools with no resort fees at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa.
From staycations to vacations, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, has so many ways to relax and unwind while surrounded by 27-acres of wooded beauty.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Take a dip in three, temperature-controlled resort pools, stroll on outdoor nature trails, sip complimentary cocktails and sleep in if you wish. Enjoy all the 27-acre, Galleria area resort has to offer, including access to the prestigious Houstonian Club, with no resort fees.
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa’s new relaxing and inclusive Unwind & Dine Package features a very special room rate and a dining credit at TRIBUTE restaurant, where flavorful cuisine from Texas, Louisiana and Mexico called “Tex-Lex” is served with a smile. Reservations by calling 800-231-2759, 713-685-6810 or by emailing reservations@houstonian.com.
Package includes:
• Deluxe accommodations (minimum two-night stay)
• Houstonian Health and Sanitization Program in place
• 2 complimentary cocktails
• One, $50 dinner dining credit for TRIBUTE restaurant to be used during your stay
• Summer Calendar of happenings & events including movie nights and more
• Complimentary self-parking
• Late check-out on Sunday if applies to stay
• Access to the exclusive Houstonian Club with three temperature-controlled pools by reservation
• No resort fees
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is located at 111 North Post Oak Lane in Houston, Texas. See www.houstonian.com for property information.
# # #
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic and non-intrusive manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants, and classic hotel bars. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 200 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rock slide, sports lap pool, and quiet garden pool. Trellis Spa is currently under renovation and for the addition of an extensive indoor-outdoor water experience. A new day spa called Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian will open Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian in August 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
http://www.houstonian.com
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024
Seliece Womble
The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
+1 713-680-2626
email us here