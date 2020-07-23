Author Launches All-New Website
Take a peek at Jean Murray Munden’s well-received worksPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jean Murray Munden announces the launch of her all-new website at www.ljkpressandmedia.com. The new site features a streamlined design with easier navigation with a great deal more information providing the author’s well-received works.
This vibrant and engaging site offers insight on the author’s books I’ll Remember April (2007) and Come Fill My Cup (2017). Set in Ottawa, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Vancouver, B.C., I’ll Remember April covers 70 years beginning from the outset of the First World War to the present. The book Come Fill My Cup tells the story of Robin Lindsay, a 45-year-old Canadian widow, who meets James Maclachlan, a Scottish widower, on his trip to Scotland.
Creating a more valuable, user-centric and responsive resource across all platforms and devices, the new site makes its easier for interested readers to contact Munden directly as she welcomes the readers’ thoughts on her book.
Munden has been engaged in storytelling in one form or another since she was a child. She grew up in a small town, moved to the city at 16, and then trained as a nurse in a large city hospital after she finished high school. She practiced her profession for only a short time before marrying a widower with three lively children. They had a son of their own, traveled extensively, and a happy marriage of nearly 49 years. She lives alone, maintaining close ties with her family, and writes at her leisure.
Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding LLC
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter