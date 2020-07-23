Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,944 in the last 365 days.

Sweeney-Coughlin Statement on Emergency Borrowing Commission

TRENTON – Senate President Steve Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin issued the following joint statement today on the role of the Select Commission on Emergency COVID-19 Borrowing, the legislative panel responsible for approving proposals to borrow funds to address the fiscal and economic problems caused by the coronavirus outbreak:

“The COVID-19 Select Commission has a simple but important responsibility: to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to proposals by the administration to issue bonds. The Legislature agrees that the Executive Branch needs the ability to consider borrowing as a means of dealing with the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But, it is important that the Legislature fulfills its oversight responsibility by approving the amount and timing of any borrowing so it is done responsibly. This does not alter in any way the requirement that all spending decisions on this revenue go through the legislative budget process and be subject to review by all legislators. The Senate and Assembly budget and appropriations committees include a diversity of members who represents all of New Jersey, and the views of the committee members will drive the important decisions on how the money is used.”

You just read:

Sweeney-Coughlin Statement on Emergency Borrowing Commission

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.