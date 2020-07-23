Beach Introduces Bill Package to Improve Student Mental Health Services

Trenton – As we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been mounting concern about the social and emotional toll it is taking on our youth. In response, Senator James Beach introduced a five-bill package to improve mental health services in New Jersey schools.

“Mental health has been a growing concern for some time, and the issue has only been exacerbated by the current public health crisis and the move to distance learning,” said Senator Beach (D-Burlington/Camden). “We know that our students are most successful when they are healthy, both physically and mentally, and it is important we are able to provide support services whether instruction is remote or in person. This legislation provides a multifaceted approach to improving mental health programs within our schools, to better address issues such as anxiety and depression.”