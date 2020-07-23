SURGE! 'BEST OF LOS ANGELES AWARD' COMMUNITY PASSES 7,000 MEMBER MARK

Best of LA Award

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popular 'Best of Los Angeles Award' community (https://www.facebook.com/BestofLosAngelesAward/), which will celebrate its 5th anniversary this year, has had a membership surge of late and now exceeds 7,000 members.

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” concludes DeRose.

The community, whose slogan is – 'No ads. No B.S. – Only the Best!', has been dedicated to spotlighting the 'best' people, places and things in Los Angeles since 2014. Members of the community are located throughout Southern California ----- from Pasadena to Malibu, from Hermosa Beach to Encino, from Koreatown to Brentwood, from Santa Monica to Burbank, from Downtown to Van Nuys, from Pacific Palisades to Chinatown, from West Hollywood to Glendale and beyond.

'The tremendous success of this free community is the support of its membership,' said Aurora DeRose, BoLAA editorial coordinator. 'Los Angeles is a large and diverse place and this digital community, which resides on Facebook, has brought the city together in an extraordinary way.'

The community page has received rave reviews in the past for its – photos, videos, information and news stories.

Joining the 'Best of Los Angeles Award' community is both simple and free. Simply go to the 'Best of Los Angeles Award' page ( https://www.facebook.com/BestofLosAngelesAward/ ) on Facebook and click 'Like'. And boom, you are in.

'We have many exciting plans for the community in 2020!' said DeRose. 'Stay tuned!'