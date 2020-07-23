Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LaRose Refers Householder-Related Campaign Finance Violations to Ohio Elections Commission

COLUMBUS – Today Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose referred nineteen apparent or alleged violations of Ohio campaign finance laws to the Ohio Elections Commission. All nineteen are connected to the 82-page Criminal Complaint that was publicly released today against State Representative Larry Householder, Jeff Longstreth, Neil Clark, Matthew Borges and Juan Cespedes.

“For those of us who answer the call to public service with a sincere desire to serve as good stewards of the public trust, today’s events are deeply disappointing," said LaRose. "Sadly, today’s Criminal Complaint is a reminder that some enter public life seeking to accumulate personal power and to enrich themselves. Those who do so are not fit to hold public office."

Among the alleged and apparent violations of Ohio’s campaign finance laws are:

  • acceptance of direct corporate contributions
  • failure to file a complete and accurate campaign finance statement
  • converting campaign funds for personal benefit

These nineteen items likely do not represent a comprehensive list of violations of Ohio laws by the named defendants. Secretary LaRose, his elections law team, and his campaign finance division will continue to review the relevant campaign finance reports and make additional referrals as violations become known.

The complaint sent to the Ohio Elections Commission can be found here (PDF).

