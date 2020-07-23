RE: Road Closure - Shaftsbury

Update:

Traffic flowing. 1 Lane Open.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Both lanes of VT ROUTE 7A are CLOSED in the area of HIDDEN VALLEY RD due to a Motor Vehicle Accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.