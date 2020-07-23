Hoyer Statement on Ways and Means Subcommittee Hearing on Trade, Manufacturing, and Critical Supply Chains

“Today’s hearing by the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade is important to understanding not only the effects of COVID-19 on supply chains but also on the long-term challenges facing American manufacturing and economic growth. The Make It In America plan for jobs and opportunity that I have been leading since 2010 focuses on how to bring high-wage manufacturing jobs back to our shores by investing in education and skills training, entrepreneurship programs, and infrastructure. House Democrats remain focused on making our economy work for every American, and as we confront the challenges of COVID-19, we must continue to look for opportunities to strengthen domestic manufacturing and ensure the security of supply chains that bring critical supplies here while enabling businesses to export their American-made products abroad. I thank Chairman Blumenauer for holding today’s hearing, and I look forward to learning about the Subcommittee’s findings in this area critical to the future of our economy and our near-term response to the impacts of COVID-19.”