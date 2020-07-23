Calgary Based Talk Show, FACE TO FACE WITH DAVID, Finds International Success
David Oulton's Calgary based talk show, filmed during the COVID pandemic, is finding international success.
We are completely blown away by the response, it's so surreal but I am so grateful. We can't wait to see how far we can take this little show. ”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A talk show filmed in Calgary, Alberta during the global COVID-19 pandemic is finding international success in the United States and Europe. FACE TO FACE WITH DAVID, hosted by Calgarian David Oulton, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on July 14 and has became an instant success. The series features Oulton in his home, elegantly dressed in his signature Versace robe and sipping red wine, engaging in casual yet engaging conversations with his guests. The simple, yet highly effective, format of the show creates an enjoyable viewer experience, complete with first hand anecdotes from guests, along with a lot of laughter.
— David Oulton
The season premiered with guest Carson Kressley, of RuPaul's Drag Race and the original Queer Eye, retelling his hilarious casting process on the original Bravo Network series. He then shared some advice with Oulton as a fellow talk show host, along with complementing Oulton's set. Following a hilarious interlude between guests, where Oulton reveals the truth behind the wine he's drinking, he is joined by comedian Debra DiGiovanni. The segment starts off with the MTV Video on Trial star explaining why cheese is more beneficial than botox, and the laughter continues throughout the duration of the interview.
With only one episode of the inaugural six episode first season having aired in select territories thus far, FACE TO FACE WITH DAVID is already finding international success. At the time of this publication, the series had a perfect five star (out of five) rating on Amazon Prime Video, with viewer reviews praising the show as "funny" and "enjoyable". On the Internet Movie Database (IMDb), the series is currently ranking 8.2/10 based on over 100 reviews, with users claiming the show is "easy to watch" and claiming Oulton does "a good job" as host. The series is currently boasting reviews higher than those of other Canadian talk shows, such as The Marilyn Denis Show and The Social, and even outpacing The Ellen Degeneres Show by a marginal amount based on the current IMDb user reviews.
The remainder of the series is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video in select territories this month, with an all-star guest line up including Perez Hilton, Vernee Watson (General Hospital, The Big Bang Theory), Lawrence Pressman (Doogie Howser, Transparent, American Pie), Daniel Maguire (The Bachelorette, Ex on the Beach), Valorie Hubbard (Resident Evil, Glee, How I Met Your Mother), Tom Johnson (The Daily Show) and many others.
FACE TO FACE WITH DAVID is executive produced by Lisa McGillivray, along with producers Luis Gonzalez, Candace Schmidt and Rae Farrer, with Oulton serving as a producer as well.
David Oulton is joined by Debra DeGiovanni on the season premiere.