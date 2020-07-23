SocialMama App Facilitates Meaningful Online Mom Connections to Help Women During International Friendship Day
Experts from family medicine to OBGYN’s offer on-demand advice curated resources and lead female meetups to reduce mental stress and medical concerns during Covid-19
This International Friendship Day (July 30th) SocialMama App seeks to facilitate meaningful mom connections during times of isolation and COVID-19
Access to a group of experts & moms is invaluable to women facing real problems. Where can you find a pediatrician and a group of moms to respond to your medical concern so quickly?!?!”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In May 2019, US based SocialMama, launched the first app of it’s kind - technology that matches mothers together using machine learning & unique identifiers for friendship and support.
— Amanda Ducach, Founder & CEO of SocialMama App
Motherhood is constantly evolving and can often feel lonely and confusing to navigate, especially during a global pandemic. In fact, "74% of U.S. mothers say they feel mentally worse since the pandemic began, according to a survey by motherhood lifestyle brand Motherly." (CNBC news). SocialMama aims to change these statistics by creating a safe space for mothers to find their connections and support. On July 30th, in celebration of Friendship Day, the app will be hosting a “mommy chat” event, where moms can log-on to the app at 1pm CT/2pm ET, and chat together in real-time, share experiences and connect with motherhood experts for support.
The app often hosts online events & chatting opportunities to find new mom friends and receive curated resources from their experts (https://www.socialmama.us/experts). The start-up launched their Expert Program as a free resource to educate moms about maternal health and lower mental stress during COVID-19 by having experts (ranging from family medicine to mental health therapists) living on the app to chat one-on-one, host virtual events, and curate content.
Since its launch, the platform has revolutionized the way technology matches women for support and friendship, clocking over 25,000 downloads since its release and witnessing growth during the global pandemic. Since SocialMama’s beginning, inclusion and understanding have been pillars of the company and the mommy chat is another example of their focus on introducing moms from different walks of lives together for potential friendship. To that end, SocialMama believes that swiping should be left to dating. The company eliminated swiping from their app because it reduced the possibility of bias and facilitated a more inclusive environment, with zero mom-shaming.
SocialMama features also include everything from an interactive mom matching section, where moms can explore other moms around them, to a customizable profile where moms can select their interests, unique needs, and write a little about themselves and their families. To join the MommyChat this friendship day, download SocialMama for free, on the App Store (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/social-mama-moms-connect-meet/id1364959714) and GooglePlay today.
