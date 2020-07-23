Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,904 in the last 365 days.

Artemis Connection Releases Report to Help Companies Navigate the New World of Remote Work

Artemis helps companies and workers understand how to overcome common challenges to succeed in remote work environments.

MUKILTEO, WA, USA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artemis Connection today issued a new report to help companies and workers succeed in remote work environments. Navigating the New World of Remote Work: Best Practices and Strategies for Overcoming Common Obstacles to Remote Success draws on Artemis’ experience as a remote-native organization, focus groups with 16 companies across 7 industries, expert interviews, and extensive research.

“We have heard from many of our clients that they are struggling with the transition to remote work. We intentionally created Artemis as a work-from-anywhere company, so we have the benefit of years of fostering a strong culture built on a set of shared values, including a focus on solving our client’s hardest problems, without needing to share office space,” said Christy Johnson, founder and CEO of Artemis. “We wanted to deepen our understanding of remote work best practices and share what we have learned to help other companies thrive during these challenging times.”

According to research by Stanford University professor Nick Bloom, one of the experts interviewed and cited in the report, the majority of employees would prefer to continue working from home even after COVID-19 has receded; only 13% felt negatively toward remote work. With the right structures and processes in places, operating remotely can enhance productivity, result in significant cost savings, increase workforce diversity, and improve employee retention. As a result, companies should focus on adopting long-term strategies to support a remote workforce.

Among the findings included in the report:

89% of workers who switched to remote work due to COVID-19 reported being more or equally satisfied with their work and productivity
Companies save an average of $11,000 per part-time telecommuter

Operating remotely can produce challenges for companies and workers, however, and the report details research-based strategies to overcome them. Artemis found that flexibility, understanding, and empathy are critical to remote success. Employers should also establish routines and remote social events to boost morale and retention.

About Artemis: Artemis’ vision is to inspire positive impact so everyone can reach their full potential. Artemis’ team of expert analysts builds executable strategies, develops teams, and strengthens organizations to enable clients to achieve and sustain transformative results. To learn more, please contact Artemis at connect@artemisconnection.com.

Sonia Steinway
Artemis Connection, Inc.
email us here
+1 2152755682
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Artemis Connection Releases Report to Help Companies Navigate the New World of Remote Work

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.