Artemis Connection Releases Report to Help Companies Navigate the New World of Remote Work

MUKILTEO, WA, USA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artemis Connection today issued a new report to help companies and workers succeed in remote work environments. Navigating the New World of Remote Work: Best Practices and Strategies for Overcoming Common Obstacles to Remote Success draws on Artemis’ experience as a remote-native organization, focus groups with 16 companies across 7 industries, expert interviews, and extensive research.

“We have heard from many of our clients that they are struggling with the transition to remote work. We intentionally created Artemis as a work-from-anywhere company, so we have the benefit of years of fostering a strong culture built on a set of shared values, including a focus on solving our client’s hardest problems, without needing to share office space,” said Christy Johnson, founder and CEO of Artemis. “We wanted to deepen our understanding of remote work best practices and share what we have learned to help other companies thrive during these challenging times.”

According to research by Stanford University professor Nick Bloom, one of the experts interviewed and cited in the report, the majority of employees would prefer to continue working from home even after COVID-19 has receded; only 13% felt negatively toward remote work. With the right structures and processes in places, operating remotely can enhance productivity, result in significant cost savings, increase workforce diversity, and improve employee retention. As a result, companies should focus on adopting long-term strategies to support a remote workforce.

Among the findings included in the report:

89% of workers who switched to remote work due to COVID-19 reported being more or equally satisfied with their work and productivity

Companies save an average of $11,000 per part-time telecommuter

Operating remotely can produce challenges for companies and workers, however, and the report details research-based strategies to overcome them. Artemis found that flexibility, understanding, and empathy are critical to remote success. Employers should also establish routines and remote social events to boost morale and retention.

About Artemis: Artemis’ vision is to inspire positive impact so everyone can reach their full potential. Artemis’ team of expert analysts builds executable strategies, develops teams, and strengthens organizations to enable clients to achieve and sustain transformative results. To learn more, please contact Artemis at connect@artemisconnection.com.