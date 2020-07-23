FW: Closure on I 91 S
To All:
The travel lane of Interstate 91 SB is now open to traffic
J.J.
From: Kramer, Christina <Christina.Kramer@vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, July 23, 2020 6:18 AM
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The travel lane of Interstate 91 SB will be closed in the area of MM 56 due to a motor vehicle accident
Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Vermont State Police
Westminister