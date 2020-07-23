FW: Closure on I 91 S

To All:

The travel lane of Interstate 91 SB is now open to traffic

J.J.

The travel lane of Interstate 91 SB will be closed in the area of MM 56 due to a motor vehicle accident

Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

