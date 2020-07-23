Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FW: Closure on I 91 S

To All:

 

The travel lane of Interstate 91 SB is now open to traffic

 

J.J.

 

From: Kramer, Christina <Christina.Kramer@vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, July 23, 2020 6:18 AM To: DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Cc: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Closure on I 91 S

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster

 

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

 

The travel lane of Interstate 91 SB will be closed  in the area of MM 56 due to a motor vehicle accident

 

Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

Thanks,

 

Vermont State Police

Westminister

 

