BarMembership Announces Re-Opening Support for North Carolina Bars
The BarMembership technology platform provides unique capabilities to ensure compliance with Governor Cooper’s re-opening guidelines.CASTLE HAYNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BarMembership launches new applications for the BarMembership Technology Platform enabling real time compliance with Governor Cooper's Pandemic Management Guidelines
The BarMembership technology platform verifies for State reporting requirements the bar venue occupancy level reconciled with the State mandated pandemic occupancy limits in real-time. BarMembership platform bar owner users have real time capability to ensure compliance and report to appropriate State compliance departments the fact their bar is in compliance with Governor Cooper’s occupancy limits. BarMembership technology also notifies the bar manager and monitors social distancing infractions, again in real-time for appropriate follow-up as necessary. This social distancing monitoring capability provides clear benefits for bar owners, this also offers bar patrons an important value to support their health and safety. If needed, BarMembership platform acquired occupancy and customer data can be used to employ contact tracing as a further pandemic expansion preventative capability.
BarMembership capability is delivered via a consumer facing smart phone application installed on every bar patron phone as part of the bar entry process. There are 340 Private Membership Bars in North Carolina already successfully employing the BarMembership platform.
How to add BarMembership capability to your establishment, or learn more?
Contact: Ethan Bickley
Office: (844) 622-2244 Ext 310
Cell: 706-951-9310
ethan.bickley@barmembership.com
BarMembership Technology and Platform are registered trademarks of BarMembership
www.barmembership.com
