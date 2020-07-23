LoginRadius Names Ajoy Anand as Chief Operating Officer
Ajoy has demonstrated superb business judgment and has contributed tremendously in creating value for the customers and shareholders. Ajoy's promotion reflects his hard work and skills as a leader”VANCOUVER , BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a leader in cloud-based consumer identity and access management solution, announced the promotion of Vice President - Finance and Operations, Ajoy Anand to Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. Ajoy has been a key player in leading the company's growth for half a decade since joining LoginRadius in early 2015.
— LoginRadius CEO Rakesh Soni
“Ajoy has demonstrated superb business judgment and has contributed tremendously in creating value for the customers and shareholders. Ajoy's promotion to the Chief Operating Officer of LoginRadius reflects his hard work, skills, and achievements as a leader," said CEO Rakesh Soni. “I have worked closely with Ajoy and witnessed him consistently deliver operational excellence. He is certainly ready to take on the new responsibility.”
As the COO, Ajoy will lead the Finance, Human Resources, Legals, and global operations of the company.
"I believe that creative thinking and challenging the status quo are essential for the betterment of life and work. Breaking up things and daring to take new challenges in life is what I love," said Ajoy Anand, COO of LoginRadius. "We have a strong team of highly-regarded professionals, and I look forward to building on our success in my new capacity as COO. I believe that unit economics and scale are the heart of business regardless of their size. I look forward to taking LoginRadius to newer heights by delivering high values to our customers"
Before joining LoginRadius, Ajoy was instrumental as the lead engineer for Shell Canada, dealing with billion-dollar projects. He has an engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and an MSc degree from the University of Alberta. He will be based out of LoginRadius’ headquarters in Vancouver.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience and win consumer trust.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion users worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer customer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
