Flair Airlines summer schedule to include new Canadian destinations

Route expansion aligns with airline’s commitment to provide affordable travel

/EIN News/ -- Edmonton, Alberta, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair Airlines is thrilled to begin service in the cities of Prince George, Fort McMurray, Regina, and Saskatoon, with a much-anticipated return to Victoria. All flights are available for purchase at https://flyflair.com.

“We continuously receive requests from our passengers to service these communities,” says Jim Scott, CEO. “Many of these areas are experiencing reduced accessibility, and we know that Canadians need affordable air fares now more than ever. We are committed to supporting these communities across the country as they safely reopen to travel.”

As Flair continues to lead the way with affordable options, safety remains their highest priority. Passengers who choose to travel can expect to complete a visual mask check, answer a health check questionnaire, and have their temperature taken prior to boarding the aircraft. Enhanced aircraft disinfecting measures and the use of HEPA filters will remain in effect for the foreseeable future. HEPA filters remove 99.99% of particles, including viruses, and circulate fresh air into the cabins every two to three minutes.

As the country begins to reopen and travel demand increases, Flair is here to provide Canadians with affordable, friendly, dependable, and safe air travel.

route frequency Calgary to Kelowna Thursday/Sunday Calgary to Toronto Friday/Monday Calgary to Vancouver Friday/Monday Calgary to Winnipeg Friday/Monday Edmonton to Kelowna Friday/Monday Edmonton to Prince George Thursday/Sunday Edmonton to Toronto Thursday/Sunday Edmonton to Vancouver Thursday/Sunday Fort McMurray to Toronto Saturday/Wednesday Fort McMurray to Vancouver Saturday/Wednesday Kelowna to Calgary Friday/Monday Kelowna to Edmonton Thursday/Sunday Kelowna to Vancouver Saturday/Wednesday Kelowna to Winnipeg Saturday/Wednesday Prince George to Edmonton Friday/Monday Prince George to Vancouver Thursday/Sunday Regina to Toronto Friday/Monday Regina to Vancouver Friday/Monday Saskatoon to Toronto Thursday/Sunday Saskatoon to Vancouver Thursday/Sunday Toronto to Calgary Friday/Monday Toronto to Edmonton Thursday/Sunday Toronto to Fort McMurray Saturday/Wednesday Toronto to Regina Friday/Monday Toronto to Saskatoon Thursday/Sunday Toronto to Winnipeg Thursday/Sunday Vancouver to Calgary Friday/Monday Vancouver to Edmonton Thursday/Sunday Vancouver to Fort McMurray Saturday/Wednesday Vancouver to Kelowna Saturday/Wednesday Vancouver to Prince George Friday/Monday Vancouver to Regina Friday/Monday Vancouver to Saskatoon Thursday/Sunday Vancouver to Victoria Sunday/Monday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday Vancouver to Winnipeg Saturday/Wednesday Victoria to Vancouver Sunday/Monday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday/Saturday Winnipeg to Calgary Thursday/Sunday Winnipeg to Kelowna Saturday/Wednesday Winnipeg to Toronto Friday/Monday Winnipeg to Vancouver Saturday/Wednesday



About Flair Airlines

Flair Airlines, Canada’s only independent low-fare carrier, is committed to providing Canadians travel options that are affordable, friendly, and dependable.

For more information, please visit https://flyflair.com/2020-new-routes

