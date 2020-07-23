Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TowneBank Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- SUFFOLK, Va., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TOWN) today reported earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $34.61 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $34.64 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

“Our second quarter performance demonstrated the benefits of our diverse revenue model.  Despite the headwinds from economic uncertainty and increased credit provisions, we delivered a solid quarter highlighted by rebounds in noninterest income from our Realty segment.  Our deposits climbed to record levels enhancing liquidity and strong capital ratios position us well to navigate the challenging environment.  We will also continue to be diligent in our focus on credit risk management,” said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Highlights for Second Quarter 2020 Compared to Second Quarter 2019:

  • Total revenues were a record $162.66 million, an increase of $18.12 million, or 12.54%.
  • Loans held for investment were $9.80 billion, an increase of $1.68 billion, or 20.61%, from June 30, 2019, and $1.02 billion, or 11.59%, from March 31, 2020.  The balance at June 30, 2020 included $1.09 billion of loans originated under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”).
  • Total deposits were $11.26 billion, an increase of $2.00 billion, or 21.54%, compared to prior year and $1.96 billion, or 21.02%, from March 31, 2020.
  • Noninterest bearing deposits increased by 43.23%, to $4.23 billion, representing 37.52% of total deposits.  Compared to the linked quarter, noninterest bearing deposits increased 38.09%.
  • Annualized return on common shareholders' equity was 8.24% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity was 12.44% (non-GAAP).
  • Net interest margin for the quarter was 2.85% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.87%.
  • Effective tax rate of 17.74% in the quarter compared to 20.47% in the second quarter of 2019.

“I am especially proud of the outstanding service our teammates delivered to our members and the communities we serve.  At Towne, we delivered over $1 billion in PPP funding to support businesses in our communities helping to save nearly 130,000 jobs for local families.  In addition, we created more than 650 new relationships out of the PPP process,” stated J. Morgan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income Compared to Second Quarter 2019:

  • Net interest income was $93.27 million compared to $89.82 million at June 30, 2019.
  • Taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 2.87%, including accretion of 8 basis points, compared to 3.52%, including accretion of 11 basis points, for second quarter 2019.
  • Average loans held for investment, with an average yield of 4.29%, represented 73.10% of average earning assets at June 30, 2020 compared to an average yield of 5.08% and 78.27% of average earning assets in the second quarter of 2019.  Excluding PPP, loan yields were 4.42% in second quarter 2020.
  • Total cost of deposits decreased to 0.58% from 0.99% at June 30, 2019.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $13.16 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $10.32 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of 27.56%.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $8.64 billion, an increase of $1.69 billion from prior year.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • Recorded a quarterly provision for credit losses for on-balance-sheet loans of $25.99 million compared to $2.82 million one year ago and $5.76 million in the linked quarter.  This increase is primarily attributable to management's expectation of continued economic weakness driven by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.  Expected loss estimates consider various factors including the impacts of the decreased economic activity and higher unemployment rates, customer specific credit information, and the potential mitigating benefits of government stimulus and industry wide loan modification efforts.
  • Net loan recoveries were $0.10 million compared to charge-offs of $1.60 million one year prior.  The ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.03% in the linked quarter and 0.08% in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Recorded a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet commitments of $1.08 million compared to $1.10 million in the linked quarter.
  • Recorded a recovery of credit losses on debt securities of $0.13 million compared to a credit loss of $0.16 million in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 0.92% of total loans compared to 0.73% at March 31, 2020 and 0.67% at June 30, 2019.  Excluding PPP loans, which are fully government guaranteed, the allowance for credit losses was 1.04%.  The allowance for credit losses on loans was 5.34 times nonperforming loans compared to 3.85 times at March 31, 2020 and 3.00 times at June 30, 2019.

Quarterly Noninterest Income Compared to Second Quarter 2019:

  • Total noninterest income was $69.38 million compared to $54.72 million in 2019, an increase of $14.66 million, or 26.80%.  Residential mortgage banking income increased $11.15 million and real estate brokerage and property management income increased $1.94 million, while service charges on deposit accounts decreased $1.30 million.  Also included in noninterest income are net gains on investment securities of $2.93 million as compared to no gains or losses in the prior year.
  • Residential mortgage banking recorded income of $29.72 million compared to $18.57 million in second quarter 2019.  Loan volume in the current quarter was $1.47 billion, with purchase activity comprising 51.26% of that volume.  Loan volume in second quarter 2019 was $821.13 million, with purchase activity comprising 84.97%.  Increased refinancing activity due to the mortgage rate environment in second quarter 2020, coupled with improved margins were the primary drivers of improvement compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Total Insurance segment revenue increased 3.30% to $20.87 million in the second quarter due to organic growth and additional income from a third quarter 2019 agency acquisition.
  • Property management fee revenue increased 36.05%, or $2.15 million, compared to second quarter 2019.  Reservations were down significantly in first quarter 2020 due to travel restrictions driven by COVID-19 and the uncertainty surrounding summer travel.  The lifting of local travel restrictions, in the areas of our vacation rental companies, drove increased reservation activity during the quarter.
  • Service charges are down $1.30 million, or 40.72%, compared to second quarter 2019 primarily due to a decrease in interchange fees related to Durbin Amendment compliance, combined with a lower transaction volumes and fees waived for members experiencing financial hardships.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense Compared to Second Quarter 2019:

  • Total noninterest expense was $91.03 million compared to $96.56 million in 2019, a decrease of $5.53 million, or 5.73%.  Declines across most expense categories were partially offset by increases in salary and benefits expense of $2.66 million and software expense of $0.70 million.
  • Market expansion and infrastructure enhancements, that occurred in 2019, have resulted in generally higher levels of salary and benefits expense and software expense, while quarantines, travel restrictions, and other decreases in business activity related to COVID-19 have resulted in lower general spending.

Quarterly Income Taxes Compared to Second Quarter 2019:

  • Income tax expense was $7.46 million compared to $8.92 million one year prior.  This represents an effective tax rate of 17.74% compared to 20.47% in the second quarter of 2019.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets were $15.58 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of $3.63 billion, or 30.40%, compared to $12.62 billion at March 31, 2020.  Total assets increased $3.64 billion, or 30.46%, from $11.94 billion at June 30, 2019.  The year-to-date increase was driven primarily by growth in cash and cash equivalents and loans held for investment tied to PPP lending activities.
  • Loans held for investment increased $1.68 billion, or 20.61%, compared to prior year and $1.02 billion compared the linked quarter.  Excluding PPP loans of $1.09 billion, loans held for investment increased $0.59 billion, or 7.20%, compared to prior year, but declined $72.31 million, or 0.82%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale increased  $247.60 million, or 68.25%, compared to the prior year and $157.23 million, or 34.70%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total deposits increased $2.0 billion, or 21.54%, compared to the prior year and $1.96 billion, or 21.02%, compared to the linked quarter.
  • Total borrowings increased $1.49 billion, or 178.23%, from prior year and $0.94 billion, or 67.22%, compared to the linked quarter.  These increases were driven by $1.11 billion in borrowings under the FRB PPP lending facility, which we used to facilitate funding of the PPP loans.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $1.36 billion compared to $1.35 billion at March 31, 2020 and $1.35 billion at June 30, 2019.  The weighted average duration of the portfolio at June 30, 2020 was 4.1 years.  The carrying value of the AFS debt securities portfolio included $59.89 million in net unrealized gains compared to $19.73 million in net unrealized gains at December 31, 2019.  During the second quarter of 2020, we sold $40.0 million in AFS debt securities at a gain of $2.93 million to reposition the portfolio.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $9.80 billion at June 30, 2020 compared to $8.78 billion at March 31, 2020 and $8.13 billion at June 30, 2019.
  • Nonperforming assets were $29.25 million, or 0.19% of total assets, compared to $34.23 million, or 0.29%, at June 30, 2019.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.17% of period end loans compared to 0.22% at June 30, 2019.
  • Foreclosed property decreased to $12.32 million from $14.52 million at June 30, 2019.
  • Expected loss estimates are subject to change based on continuing review of models and assumptions, portfolio performance, changes in forecasted macroeconomic conditions and loan mix which could result in material changes to the reserve in future periods.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $11.26 billion compared to $9.31 billion at March 31, 2020 and $9.27 billion at June 30, 2019.
  • Total loans to deposits were 87.01% compared to 94.37% at March 31, 2020 and 87.68% at June 30, 2019.
  • Non-interest bearing deposits were 37.52% of total deposits at June 30, 2020 compared to 32.88% at March 31, 2020 and 31.83% at June 30, 2019.
  • Total borrowings were $2.33 billion compared to $1.39 billion at March 31, 2020 and $0.84 billion at  June 30, 2019.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.54%.
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.05%.
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.67%.
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.91%.
  • Book value was $23.50 compared to $22.77 at March 31, 2020 and $21.95 at June 30, 2019.
  • Tangible book value (non-GAAP) was $16.68 compared to $15.91 at March 31, 2020 and $15.05 at June 30, 2019.

About TowneBank:
As one of the top community banks in Virginia and North Carolina, TowneBank operates 42 banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Greensboro, Greenville, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla, Duck and Nags Head in North Carolina.  TowneBank also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations.  Local decision-making is a hallmark of its hometown banking strategy that is delivered through the leadership of each group’s President and Board of Directors.  With total assets of $15.58 billion as of June 30, 2020, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP.  The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance.  These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to exclude the effects of the amortization of intangibles and include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that are infrequent in nature.  Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses.  These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP disclosures are included as tables at the end of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws.  These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, are based on current expectations, and involve a number of assumptions. These include statements regarding TowneBank’s future economic performance, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies and expectations, and objectives of management, and are generally identified by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” or “project” or similar expressions.  TowneBank intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for purposes of these safe harbor provisions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are subject to assumptions that are subject to change. TowneBank’s ability to predict results, or the actual effect of future plans or strategies, is inherently uncertain. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements and such differences may be material.  Factors which could have a material effect on the operations and future prospects of TowneBank include but are not limited to: the impacts of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, changes in interest rates, general economic and business conditions; legislative/regulatory changes; the monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; the quality and composition of TowneBank’s loan and securities portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in TowneBank’s market area; implementation of new technologies and the ability to develop and maintain secure and reliable electronic systems; changes in the securities markets; changes in accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in filings made by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.  TowneBank undertakes no obligation to update or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media contact:
G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman, 757-638-6780
J. Morgan Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-673-1673

Investor contact:
William B. Littreal, Chief Financial Officer, 757-638-6813

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
     
    Three Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
Income and Performance Ratios:                  
  Total Revenue $ 162,656     $ 137,696     $ 139,671     $ 145,879     $ 144,537  
  Net income 37,222     27,605     35,948     39,400     36,242  
  Net income attributable to TowneBank 34,605     26,384     35,075     37,659     34,638  
  Net income per common share - diluted 0.48     0.36     0.49     0.52     0.48  
  Book value per common share 23.50     22.77     22.58     22.38     21.95  
  Book value per common share - tangible (non-GAAP) 16.68     15.91     15.69     15.44     15.05  
  Return on average assets 0.97 %   0.88 %   1.16 %   1.26 %   1.20 %
  Return on average assets - tangible (non-GAAP) 1.07 %   1.00 %   1.30 %   1.40 %   1.35 %
  Return on average equity 8.18 %   6.37 %   8.44 %   9.22 %   8.83 %
  Return on average equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 12.32 %   9.91 %   12.97 %   14.20 %   13.90 %
  Return on average common equity 8.24 %   6.42 %   8.51 %   9.29 %   8.89 %
  Return on average common equity - tangible (non-GAAP) 12.44 %   10.01 %   13.12 %   14.36 %   14.05 %
  Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 42.66 %   35.00 %   35.59 %   37.55 %   37.86 %
                     
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):                  
  Common equity tier 1 11.54 %   11.23 %   11.46 %   11.52 %   11.58 %
  Tier 1 11.67 %   11.35 %   11.49 %   11.55 %   11.62 %
  Total 14.91 %   14.40 %   14.58 %   14.70 %   14.85 %
  Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.05 %   10.11 %   9.95 %   9.84 %   9.86 %
                     
Asset Quality:                  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans 5.34x
     3.85x
     3.34x
     3.95x
     3.00x
  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 0.92 %   0.73 %   0.69 %   0.68 %   0.67 %
  Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.04 %   0.73 %   0.69 %   0.68 %   0.67 %
  Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.17 %   0.19 %   0.21 %   0.17 %   0.22 %
  Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.19 %   0.24 %   0.27 %   0.26 %   0.29 %
  Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) %   0.03 %   0.04 %   0.03 %   0.08 %
                     
  Nonperforming loans $ 16,935     $ 16,700     $ 17,437     $ 14,016     $ 18,202  
  Former bank premises         1,521     1,510     1,510  
  Foreclosed property 12,315     13,053     13,839     15,517     14,517  
  Total nonperforming assets $ 29,250     $ 29,753     $ 32,797     $ 31,043     $ 34,229  
  Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest $ 464     $ 91     $ 309     $ 636     $ 415  
                     
  Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 90,467     $ 64,372     $ 58,234     $ 55,428     $ 54,527  
                     
Mortgage Banking:                  
  Loans originated, mortgage $ 1,116,782     $ 718,681     $ 628,279     $ 703,922     $ 574,638  
  Loans originated, joint venture 357,815     204,522     231,879     259,742     246,491  
  Total loans originated $ 1,474,597     $ 923,203     $ 860,158     $ 963,664     $ 821,129  
  Number of loans originated 4,818     3,025     2,984     3,360     3,121  
  Number of originators 216     223     217     225     229  
  Purchase % 51.26 %   61.31 %   70.32 %   68.83 %   84.97 %
  Loans sold $ 1,398,649     $ 809,834     $ 879,910     $ 925,058     $ 694,832  
  Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.17 %   1.80 %   3.38 %   3.45 %   3.43 %
                     
Other Ratios:                  
  Net interest margin 2.85 %   3.35 %   3.33 %   3.41 %   3.49 %
  Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent (non-GAAP) 2.87 %   3.37 %   3.35 %   3.43 %   3.52 %
  Average earning assets/total average assets 91.33 %   89.15 %   89.57 %   89.53 %   89.46 %
  Average loans/average deposits 91.81 %   92.99 %   88.41 %   87.63 %   91.60 %
  Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 36.52 %   32.21 %   32.14 %   31.82 %   31.63 %
  Period end equity/period end total assets 11.05 %   13.19 %   13.84 %   13.63 %   13.45 %
  Efficiency ratio 56.99 %   73.02 %   66.11 %   66.66 %   66.80 %
                     
  (1) Current reporting period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary            
               


TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
Investment Securities             % Change
  Q2   Q2   Q1   Q2 20 vs.   Q2 20 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2020   2019   2020   Q2 19   Q1 20
U.S. agency securities $ 118,176     $ 261,960     $ 121,857     (54.89 )%   (3.02 )%
U.S. Treasury notes 1,010     2,241     1,014     (54.93 )%   (0.39 )%
Municipal securities 313,322     167,466     266,489     87.10 %   17.57 %
Trust preferred and other corporate securities 59,598     43,799     59,606     36.07 %   (0.01 )%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 774,658     785,355     799,713     (1.36 )%   (3.13 )%
Allowance for credit losses (140 )   n/a   (259 )   n/a   (45.95 )%
Total $ 1,266,624     $ 1,260,821     $ 1,248,420     0.46 %   1.46 %
                   
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements            
Total gross unrealized gains $ 61,559     $ 22,119     $ 30,545     178.31 %   101.54 %
Total gross unrealized losses (1,674 )   (2,456 )   (9,848 )   (31.84 )%   (83.00 )%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities $ 59,885     $ 19,663     $ 20,697          
                   
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost                  
Municipal securities $ 28,855     $ 34,458     $ 28,852     (16.26 )%   0.01 %
Trust preferred corporate securities 2,345     2,393     2,357     (2.01 )%   (0.51 )%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSE and GNMA 10,395     13,723     11,222     (24.25 )%   (7.37 )%
Less: Allowance for credit losses (121 )   n/a   (133 )   n/a   (9.02 )%
Total $ 41,474     $ 50,574     $ 42,298     (17.99 )%   (1.95 )%
                   
Gross unrealized gains (losses) not reflected in financial statements                
Total gross unrealized gains $ 1,980     $ 1,636     $ 964     21.03 %   105.39 %
Total gross unrealized losses     (57 )       (100.00 )%   %
Net unrealized gains (losses) in HTM securities $ 1,980     $ 1,579     $ 964          
                   
Loans Held For Investment (1)             % Change
  Q2   Q2   Q1   Q2 20 vs.   Q2 20 vs.
  2020   2019   2020   Q2 19   Q1 20
Real estate - construction and development $ 1,178,832     $ 1,107,762     $ 1,060,834     6.42 %   11.12 %
Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 2,332,447     1,985,990     2,305,971     17.45 %   1.15 %
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,383,294     1,288,478     1,398,216     7.36 %   (1.07 )%
Real estate - multifamily 277,947     267,528     283,514     3.89 %   (1.96 )%
Real estate - residential 1-4 family and HELOC 1,670,530     1,639,547     1,693,562     1.89 %   (1.36 )%
Commercial and industrial business 2,503,161     1,523,607     1,636,244     64.29 %   52.98 %
Consumer and other loans 455,678     313,817     405,854     45.21 %   12.28 %
Total $ 9,801,889     $ 8,126,729     $ 8,784,195     20.61 %   11.59 %
(1) Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling $1.09 billion, primarily in C&I, are included in Q2 2020.
                   
Deposits             % Change
  Q2   Q2   Q1   Q2 20 vs.   Q2 20 vs.
  2020   2019   2020   Q2 19   Q1 20
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,226,208     $ 2,950,615     $ 3,060,515     43.23 %   38.09 %
Interest-bearing:                  
Demand and money market accounts 4,223,391     3,409,322     3,573,926     23.88 %   18.17 %
Savings 298,673     277,495     280,807     7.63 %   6.36 %
Certificates of deposits 2,516,666     2,631,386     2,392,744     (4.36 )%   5.18 %
Total $ 11,264,938     $ 9,268,818     $ 9,307,992     21.54 %   21.02 %
                                   


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   June 30, 2019
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average       Interest   Average
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/
  Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate
Assets:                                  
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans (1) $ 9,619,931     $ 102,656     4.29 %   $ 8,550,216     $ 100,566     4.73 %   $ 8,075,054     $ 102,366     5.08 %
Taxable investment securities 1,198,776     7,367     2.46 %   1,356,411     9,211     2.72 %   1,170,215     8,346     2.85 %
Tax-exempt investment securities 147,489     836     2.27 %   128,204     861     2.69 %   90,942     756     3.33 %
Total securities 1,346,265     8,203     2.44 %   1,484,615     10,072     2.71 %   1,261,157     9,102     2.89 %
Interest-bearing deposits 1,729,140     433     0.10 %   373,984     1,102     1.19 %   698,649     4,016     2.31 %
Loans held for sale 464,796     3,811     3.28 %   333,070     2,988     3.59 %   281,775     3,007     4.27 %
Total earning assets 13,160,132     115,103     3.52 %   10,741,885     114,728     4.30 %   10,316,635     118,491     4.61 %
Less: allowance for credit losses (69,451 )           (55,331 )           (53,386 )        
Total nonearning assets 1,318,787             1,362,769             1,269,029          
Total assets $ 14,409,468             $ 12,049,323             $ 11,532,278          
Liabilities and Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits                                  
Demand and money market $ 3,857,757     $ 2,491     0.26 %   $ 3,521,707     $ 5,319     0.61 %   $ 3,312,313     $ 7,025     0.85 %
Savings 290,201     554     0.77 %   276,947     593     0.86 %   281,221     929     1.33 %
Certificates of deposit 2,503,648     12,027     1.93 %   2,434,098     13,150     2.17 %   2,433,479     13,830     2.28 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,651,606     15,072     0.91 %   6,232,752     19,062     1.23 %   6,027,013     21,784     1.45 %
Borrowings 1,741,832     3,238     0.74 %   679,745     2,581     1.50 %   678,799     3,318     1.93 %
Subordinated debt, net 248,660     2,962     4.76 %   248,510     2,962     4.77 %   248,064     2,962     4.78 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 8,642,098     21,272     0.99 %   7,161,007     24,605     1.38 %   6,953,876     28,064     1.62 %
Demand deposits 3,826,439             2,962,110             2,788,596          
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 239,154             260,500             215,951          
Total liabilities 12,707,691             10,383,617             9,958,423          
Shareholders’ equity 1,701,777             1,665,706             1,573,855          
Total liabilities and equity $ 14,409,468             $ 12,049,323             $ 11,532,278          
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)     $ 93,831             $ 90,123             $ 90,427      
Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment     (557 )           (627 )           (608 )    
Net interest income (GAAP)     $ 93,274             $ 89,496             $ 89,819      
                                   
Interest rate spread (2)(4)         2.53 %           2.92 %           2.99 %
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets       0.65 %           0.92 %           1.09 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4)       2.87 %           3.37 %           3.52 %
Total cost of deposits         0.58 %           0.83 %           0.99 %
                                   
                                   

(1) Includes average PPP balances of $0.81 billion and related interest and fee income of $5.8 million.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.  Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.  Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.

TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended June 30,
  June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019   2020 Compared with 2019
      Interest   Average       Interest   Average        
  Average   Income/   Yield/   Average   Income/   Yield/   Increase   Change Due to
  Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate   (Decrease)   Rate   Volume
Assets:                                  
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs), excluding nonaccrual loans (1) $ 9,085,074     $ 203,221     4.50 %   $ 8,053,146     $ 202,512     5.07 %   $ 709     $ (24,050 )   $ 24,759  
Taxable investment securities 1,277,593     16,578     2.60 %   1,103,799     15,875     2.88 %   703     (1,646 )   2,349  
Tax-exempt investment securities 137,846     1,698     2.46 %   85,158     1,522     3.57 %   176     (571 )   747  
Total securities 1,415,439     18,276     2.58 %   1,188,957     17,397     2.93 %   879     (2,217 )   3,096  
Interest-bearing deposits 472,589     1,535     0.65 %   695,999     8,013     2.32 %   (6,478 )   (4,478 )   (2,000 )
Loans held for sale 398,933     6,799     3.41 %   230,411     5,010     4.35 %   1,789     (1,264 )   3,053  
Total earning assets 11,372,035     229,831     4.06 %   10,168,513     232,932     4.62 %   (3,101 )   (32,009 )   28,908  
Less: allowance for loan losses (62,390 )           (53,117 )                    
Total nonearning assets 1,919,751             1,249,052                      
Total assets $ 13,229,396             $ 11,364,448                      
Liabilities and Equity:                                  
Interest-bearing deposits                                  
Demand and money market $ 3,689,732     $ 7,809     0.43 %   $ 3,243,616     $ 13,264     0.82 %   $ (5,455 )   $ (7,097 )   $ 1,642  
Savings 283,574     1,147     0.81 %   283,348     1,956     1.39 %   (809 )   (811 )   2  
Certificates of deposit 2,468,873     25,177     2.05 %   2,362,165     25,738     2.20 %   (561 )   (1,724 )   1,163  
Total interest-bearing deposits 6,442,179     34,133     1.07 %   5,889,129     40,958     1.40 %   (6,825 )   (9,632 )   2,807  
Borrowings 1,210,789     5,820     0.95 %   749,948     7,540     2.00 %   (1,720 )   (5,083 )   3,363  
Subordinated debt, net 248,585     5,923     4.77 %   247,989     5,923     4.78 %       (14 )   14  
Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,901,553     45,876     1.17 %   6,887,066     54,421     1.59 %   (8,545 )   (14,729 )   6,184  
Demand deposits 3,394,275             2,710,141                      
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 249,827             207,287                      
Total liabilities 11,545,655             9,804,494                      
Shareholders’ equity 1,683,741             1,559,954                      
Total liabilities and equity $ 13,229,396             $ 11,364,448                      
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)     $ 183,955             $ 178,511         $ 5,444     $ (17,280 )   $ 22,724  
Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                                
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment     (1,185 )           (1,219 )       34          
Net interest income (GAAP)     $ 182,770             $ 177,292         $ 5,478          
                                   
Interest rate spread (2)(4)         2.90 %           3.03 %            
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets       0.81 %           1.08 %            
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) (3)(4)       3.25 %           3.54 %            
Total cost of deposits         0.70 %           0.96 %            
                                   
(1) Includes average PPP balances of  $0.40 billion and related interest income of $5.8 million
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.  Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.  Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.
 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
   
     
  June 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
  (unaudited)   (audited)
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 115,724     $ 97,593  
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 2,511,152     322,505  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 24,374     22,518  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,651,250     442,616  
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost $1,206,878, allowance for credit losses of $140) (1) 1,266,624     1,441,308  
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $43,575 )(1) 41,595     43,688  
Less:  allowance for credit losses (121 )    
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 41,474     43,688  
Other equity securities 6,497     6,462  
FHLB stock 49,277     30,094  
Total Securities 1,363,872     1,521,552  
Mortgage loans held for sale 610,369     419,233  
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 9,801,889     8,419,288  
Less: allowance for credit losses (90,467 )   (58,234 )
Net Loans 9,711,422     8,361,054  
Premises and equipment, net 257,533     231,806  
Goodwill 446,725     446,816  
Other intangible assets, net 48,632     54,399  
BOLI 242,493     243,062  
Other assets 247,962     227,125  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,580,258     $ 11,947,663  
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,226,208     $ 2,951,225  
Interest-bearing:      
Demand and money market accounts 4,223,391     3,586,364  
Savings 298,673     276,205  
Certificates of deposit 2,516,666     2,457,123  
Total Deposits 11,264,938     9,270,917  
Advances from the FHLB 906,365     471,687  
Subordinated debt, net 248,756     248,458  
FRB PPP lending facility 1,111,429      
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 60,913     52,391  
Total Borrowings 2,327,463     772,536  
Other liabilities 266,314     250,516  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,858,715     10,293,969  
Preferred stock      
Authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000      
Common stock, $1.667 par: 150,000,000 shares authorized      
72,645,987 and 72,649,682 shares issued at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 121,101     121,107  
Capital surplus 1,043,774     1,041,160  
Retained earnings 499,502     467,186  
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost      
871,634 and 818,578 shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (16,776 )   (15,555 )
Deferred compensation trust 16,776     15,555  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 43,218     11,302  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,707,595     1,640,755  
Noncontrolling interest 13,948     12,939  
TOTAL EQUITY 1,721,543     1,653,694  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 15,580,258     $ 11,947,663  
(1) For 2020, disclosures are presented in compliance with ASC 326.
 


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
               
               
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
INTEREST INCOME:              
Loans, including fees $ 102,139     $ 101,874     $ 202,201     $ 201,569  
Investment securities 8,163     8,987     18,112     17,121  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 433     4,015     1,535     8,013  
Mortgage loans held for sale 3,811     3,007     6,799     5,010  
Total interest income 114,546     117,883     228,647     231,713  
INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Deposits 15,072     21,784     34,134     40,958  
Advances from the FHLB 2,595     3,201     5,088     7,354  
Subordinated debt, net 2,962     2,962     5,923     5,924  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 643     117     732     185  
Total interest expense 21,272     28,064     45,877     54,421  
Net interest income 93,274     89,819     182,770     177,292  
               
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 26,945     2,824     33,961     4,262  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 66,329     86,995     148,809     173,030  
NONINTEREST INCOME:              
Residential mortgage banking income, net 29,715     18,565     37,131     32,073  
Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 17,612     17,213     34,505     32,795  
Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 10,781     8,843     17,719     18,111  
Service charges on deposit accounts 1,888     3,185     4,328     6,046  
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,109     660     2,287     1,843  
BOLI 1,584     1,635     4,690     3,233  
Other income 3,763     4,617     8,990     7,774  
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 2,930         7,932     (776 )
Total noninterest income 69,382     54,718     117,582     101,099  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:              
Salaries and employee benefits 56,926     54,263     112,793     107,123  
Occupancy expense 7,227     7,662     14,728     15,913  
Furniture and equipment 3,564     3,578     7,205     6,949  
Amortization - intangibles 2,901     3,113     5,851     6,305  
Software expense 3,492     2,788     6,984     5,533  
Data processing 2,718     3,616     5,509     6,782  
Professional fees 2,972     3,707     6,040     6,386  
Advertising and marketing 1,986     3,182     5,570     6,011  
Other expenses 9,239     14,647     23,233     27,677  
Total noninterest expense 91,025     96,556     187,913     188,679  
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 44,686     45,157     78,478     85,450  
Provision for income tax expense 7,464     8,915     13,651     17,126  
Net income $ 37,222     $ 36,242     $ 64,827     $ 68,324  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,617 )   (1,604 )   (3,838 )   (2,277 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 34,605     $ 34,638     $ 60,989     $ 66,047  
Per common share information              
Basic earnings $ 0.48     $ 0.48     $ 0.84     $ 0.92  
Diluted earnings $ 0.48     $ 0.48     $ 0.84     $ 0.92  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.18     $ 0.18     $ 0.36     $ 0.34  


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
 
                   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
  (unaudited)   (unaudited)   (audited)   (unaudited)   (unaudited)
ASSETS                  
Cash and due from banks $ 115,724     $ 108,929     $ 97,593     $ 124,439     $ 110,580  
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB - Richmond 2,511,152     753,643     322,505     675,288     834,505  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 24,374     23,564     22,518     21,663     21,527  
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 2,651,250     886,136     442,616     821,390     966,612  
Securities available for sale 1,266,624     1,248,420     1,441,308     1,337,395     1,260,821  
Securities held to maturity 41,595     42,431     43,688     44,494     50,574  
Less:  allowance for credit losses (121 )   (133 )            
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 41,474     42,298     43,688     44,494     50,574  
Other equity securities 6,497     6,462     6,462     5,697     5,396  
FHLB stock 49,277     52,042     30,094     26,282     32,657  
Total Securities 1,363,872     1,349,222     1,521,552     1,413,868     1,349,448  
Mortgage loans held for sale 610,369     453,143     419,233     456,719     362,773  
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 9,801,889     8,784,195     8,419,288     8,182,829     8,126,729  
Less: allowance for credit losses (90,467 )   (64,372 )   (58,234 )   (55,428 )   (54,527 )
Net Loans 9,711,422     8,719,823     8,361,054     8,127,401     8,072,202  
Premises and equipment, net 257,533     236,735     231,806     231,060     230,177  
Goodwill 446,725     446,725     446,816     446,423     442,881  
Other intangible assets, net 48,632     51,448     54,399     57,404     58,391  
BOLI 242,493     240,924     243,062     241,652     240,621  
Other assets 247,962     239,670     227,125     225,374     219,375  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,580,258     $ 12,623,826     $ 11,947,663     $ 12,021,291     $ 11,942,480  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,226,208     $ 3,060,515     $ 2,951,225     $ 3,030,505     $ 2,950,615  
Interest-bearing:                  
Demand and money market accounts 4,223,391     3,573,926     3,586,364     3,534,252     3,409,322  
Savings 298,673     280,807     276,205     280,552     277,495  
Certificates of deposit 2,516,666     2,392,744     2,457,123     2,592,705     2,631,386  
Total Deposits 11,264,938     9,307,992     9,270,917     9,438,014     9,268,818  
Advances from the FHLB 906,365     971,527     471,687     381,846     532,004  
Subordinated debt, net 248,756     248,607     248,458     248,309     248,160  
FRB PPP lending facility 1,111,429                  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 60,913     171,762     52,391     42,971     56,355  
Total Borrowings 2,327,463     1,391,896     772,536     673,126     836,519  
Other liabilities 266,314     258,306     250,516     271,617     230,691  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 13,858,715     10,958,194     10,293,969     10,382,757     10,336,028  
Preferred stock                  
Authorized shares - 2,000,000                  
Common stock, $1.667 par value 121,101     121,057     121,107     121,080     121,038  
Capital surplus 1,043,774     1,041,870     1,041,160     1,039,156     1,036,982  
Retained earnings 499,502     477,972     467,186     445,186     420,600  
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (16,776 )   (15,562 )   (15,555 )   (15,317 )   (15,160 )
Deferred compensation trust 16,776     15,562     15,555     15,317     15,160  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 43,218     12,301     11,302     19,958     15,143  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 1,707,595     1,653,200     1,640,755     1,625,380     1,593,763  
Noncontrolling interest 13,948     12,432     12,939     13,154     12,689  
TOTAL EQUITY 1,721,543     1,665,632     1,653,694     1,638,534     1,606,452  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 15,580,258     $ 12,623,826     $ 11,947,663     $ 12,021,291     $ 11,942,480  
                                       


TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
   
   
  Three Months Ended
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
  2020   2020   2019   2019   2019
INTEREST INCOME:                  
Loans, including fees $ 102,139     $ 100,062     $ 100,059     $ 102,047     $ 101,874  
Investment securities 8,163     9,949     9,936     9,889     8,987  
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 433     1,102     2,067     3,745     4,015  
Mortgage loans held for sale 3,811     2,988     4,413     3,956     3,007  
Total interest income 114,546     114,101     116,475     119,637     117,883  
INTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Deposits 15,072     19,062     21,744     23,552     21,784  
Advances from the FHLB 2,595     2,492     1,730     1,935     3,201  
Subordinated debt 2,962     2,962     2,962     2,962     2,962  
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 643     89     80     85     117  
Total interest expense 21,272     24,605     26,516     28,534     28,064  
Net interest income 93,274     89,496     89,959     91,103     89,819  
                   
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 26,945     7,016     3,601     1,508     2,824  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 66,329     82,480     86,358     89,595     86,995  
NONINTEREST INCOME:                  
Residential mortgage banking income, net 29,715     7,416     15,884     18,855     18,565  
Insurance commissions and other title fees and income, net 17,612     16,893     15,001     16,681     17,213  
Real estate brokerage and property management income, net 10,781     6,938     6,737     9,444     8,843  
Service charges on deposit accounts 1,888     2,440     2,245     2,253     3,185  
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,109     1,179     1,389     1,514     660  
BOLI 1,584     3,105     3,865     2,117     1,635  
Other income 3,763     5,227     4,591     3,981     4,617  
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 2,930     5,002         (69 )    
Total noninterest income 69,382     48,200     49,712     54,776     54,718  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:                  
Salaries and employee benefits 56,926     55,867     56,013     55,784     54,263  
Occupancy expense 7,227     7,502     7,516     7,953     7,662  
Furniture and equipment 3,564     3,640     3,598     3,805     3,578  
Amortization - intangibles 2,901     2,950     3,005     3,059     3,113  
Software expense 3,492     3,492     2,976     3,208     2,788  
Data processing 2,718     2,791     2,510     2,533     3,616  
Professional fees 2,972     3,067     2,990     3,566     3,707  
Advertising and marketing 1,986     3,584     2,839     3,429     3,182  
Other expenses 9,239     13,995     10,889     13,950     14,647  
Total noninterest expense 91,025     96,888     92,336     97,287     96,556  
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 44,686     33,792     43,734     47,084     45,157  
Provision for income tax expense 7,464     6,187     7,786     7,684     8,915  
Net income 37,222     27,605     35,948     39,400     36,242  
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2,617 )   (1,221 )   (873 )   (1,741 )   (1,604 )
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 34,605     $ 26,384     $ 35,075     $ 37,659     $ 34,638  
Per common share information                  
Basic earnings $ 0.48     $ 0.37     $ 0.49     $ 0.52     $ 0.48  
Diluted earnings $ 0.48     $ 0.36     $ 0.49     $ 0.52     $ 0.48  
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 72,280,555     72,206,228     72,122,476     72,091,221     72,044,817  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 72,317,988     $ 72,299,721     72,302,414     72,222,934     72,145,600  
Cash dividends declared $ 0.18     $ 0.18     $ 0.18     $ 0.18     $ 0.18  
                   


TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   2020 over 2019
  2020   2019   2020   2020   2019   Amount   Percent
Revenue                          
Net interest income $ 89,665     $ 88,442     $ 87,406     $ 177,071     $ 174,842     $ 2,229     1.27 %
Service charges on deposit accounts 1,888     3,185     2,440     4,328     6,046     (1,718 )   (28.42 )%
Credit card merchant fees 1,109     660     1,179     2,287     1,843     444     24.09 %
Other income 3,888     5,273     7,061     10,950     9,200     1,750     19.02 %
Subtotal 6,885     9,118     10,680     17,565     17,089     476     2.79 %
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 2,930         5,002     7,932     (776 )   8,708     1,122.16 %
Total noninterest income 9,815     9,118     15,682     25,497     16,313     9,184     56.30 %
Total revenue 99,480     97,560     103,088     202,568     191,155     11,413     5.97 %
                           
Provision for credit losses 26,059     2,824     7,041     33,100     4,262     28,838     676.63 %
                           
Expenses                          
Salaries and employee benefits 35,209     32,353     33,225     68,434     63,440     4,994     7.87 %
Occupancy expense 4,812     5,007     4,916     9,728     10,251     (523 )   (5.10 )%
Furniture and equipment 2,715     2,517     2,660     5,375     4,884     491     10.05 %
Amortization of intangibles 1,114     1,315     1,164     2,278     2,681     (403 )   (15.03 )%
Other expenses 10,718     18,938     18,705     29,423     35,119     (5,696 )   (16.22 )%
Total expenses 54,568     60,130     60,670     115,238     116,375     (1,137 )   (0.98 )%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 18,853     34,606     35,377     54,230     70,518     (16,288 )   (23.10 )%
Corporate allocation 627     546     670     1,297     998     299     29.96 %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 19,480     35,152     36,047     55,527     71,516     (15,989 )   (22.36 )%
Provision for income tax expense 2,167     6,650     6,663     8,830     13,842     (5,012 )   (36.21 )%
Net income 17,313     28,502     29,384     46,697     57,674     (10,977 )   (19.03 )%
Noncontrolling interest 5     1     (1 )   4     3     1     33.33 %
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 17,318     $ 28,503     $ 29,383     $ 46,701     $ 57,677     (10,976 )   (19.03 )%
                           
Efficiency ratio 56.52 %   61.63 %   61.85 %   59.21 %   60.63 %   (1.42 )%   (2.34 )%
                                         


TOWNEBANK
Realty Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
       
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   2020 over 2019
  2020   2019   2020   2020   2019   Amount   Percent
Revenue                          
Residential mortgage brokerage income, net $ 30,468     $ 18,898     $ 8,007     $ 38,475     $ 32,654     $ 5,821     17.83 %
Real estate brokerage income, net 2,659     2,873     1,865     4,524     4,434     90     2.03 %
Title insurance and settlement fees 639     594     436     1,075     962     113     11.75 %
Property management fees, net 8,122     5,970     5,073     13,195     13,678     (483 )   (3.53 )%
Income from unconsolidated subsidiary 301     162     186     487     256     231     90.23 %
Net interest and other income 3,765     1,677     2,396     6,161     3,049     3,112     102.07 %
Total revenue 45,954     30,174     17,963     63,917     55,033     8,884     16.14 %
                           
Provision for credit losses 886         (25 )   861         861     n/m  
                           
Expenses                          
Salaries and employee benefits 13,059     13,309     13,293     26,352     26,204     148     0.56 %
Occupancy expense 1,763     2,028     1,927     3,690     4,373     (683 )   (15.62 )%
Furniture and equipment 626     803     762     1,388     1,571     (183 )   (11.65 )%
Amortization of intangible assets 658     695     657     1,315     1,420     (105 )   (7.39 )%
Other expenses 8,270     7,234     6,867     15,137     13,475     1,662     12.33 %
Total expenses 24,376     24,069     23,506     47,882     47,043     839     1.78 %
                           
Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 20,692     6,105     (5,518 )   15,174     7,990     7,184     89.91 %
Corporate allocation (370 )   (328 )   (393 )   (763 )   (591 )   (172 )   29.10 %
(Loss) income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 20,322     5,777     (5,911 )   14,411     7,399     7,012     94.77 %
Provision for income tax (benefit) expense 4,127     1,287     (1,292 )   2,835     1,838     997     54.24 %
Net (loss) income 16,195     4,490     (4,619 )   11,576     5,561     6,015     108.16 %
Noncontrolling interest (2,415 )   (1,248 )   (791 )   (3,206 )   (1,500 )   (1,706 )   113.73 %
Net (loss) income attributable to TowneBank $ 13,780     $ 3,242     $ (5,410 )   $ 8,370     $ 4,061     4,309     106.11 %
                           
Efficiency ratio 53.04 %   79.77 %   130.86 %   74.91 %   85.48 %   (10.57 )%   (12.37 )%
                           


TOWNEBANK
Insurance Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Increase/(Decrease)
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   2020 over 2019
  2020   2019   2020   2020   2019   Amount   Percent
Commission and fee income                          
Property and casualty $ 13,926     $ 13,067     $ 12,786     $ 26,712     $ 24,940     $ 1,772     7.11 %
Employee benefits 3,791     3,833     3,918     7,709     7,339     370     5.04 %
Travel insurance 861     1,169     1,266     2,127     2,458     (331 )   (13.47 )%
Specialized benefit services 157     163     168     325     333     (8 )   (2.40 )%
Total commissions and fees 18,735     18,232     18,138     36,873     35,070     1,803     5.14 %
                           
Contingency and bonus revenue 2,009     1,893     2,022     4,031     3,479     552     15.87 %
Other income 127     79     81     208     154     54     35.06 %
Total revenue 20,871     20,204     20,241     41,112     38,703     2,409     6.22 %
                           
Employee commission expense 3,649     3,401     3,596     7,245     6,500     745     11.46 %
Revenue, net of commission expense 17,222     16,803     16,645     33,867     32,203     1,664     5.17 %
                           
Salaries and employee benefits 8,658     8,601     9,349     18,007     17,479     528     3.02 %
Occupancy expense 652     627     659     1,311     1,289     22     1.71 %
Furniture and equipment 223     258     218     441     494     (53 )   (10.73 )%
Amortization of intangible assets 1,129     1,103     1,129     2,258     2,204     54     2.45 %
Other expenses 1,419     1,768     1,357     2,776     3,795     (1,019 )   (26.85 )%
Total operating expenses 12,081     12,357     12,712     24,793     25,261     (468 )   (1.85 )%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 5,141     4,446     3,933     9,074     6,942     2,132     30.71 %
Corporate allocation (257 )   (218 )   (277 )   (533 )   (407 )   (126 )   30.96 %
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 4,884     4,228     3,656     8,541     6,535     2,006     30.70 %
Provision for income tax expense 1,170     978     816     1,987     1,446     541     37.41 %
Net income 3,714     3,250     2,840     6,554     5,089     1,465     28.79 %
Noncontrolling interest (207 )   (357 )   (429 )   (636 )   (780 )   144     (18.46 )%
Net income attributable to TowneBank $ 3,507     $ 2,893     $ 2,411     $ 5,918     $ 4,309     $ 1,609     37.34 %
                           
Provision for income taxes 1,170     978     816     1,987     1,446     541     37.41 %
Depreciation, amortization and interest expense 1,291     1,309     1,300     2,591     2,982     (391 )   (13.11 )%
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 5,968     $ 5,180     $ 4,527     $ 10,496     $ 8,737     $ 1,759     20.13 %
                           
Efficiency ratio 70.15 %   73.54 %   76.37 %   73.21 %   78.44 %   (5.23 )%   (6.67 )%
                                         


TOWNEBANK
Reconcilement of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands)
         
                   
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2020   2019
                   
Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.97 %   1.20 %   0.88 %   0.93 %   1.17 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 0.10 %   0.15 %   0.12 %   0.11 %   0.15 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.07 %   1.35 %   1.00 %   1.04 %   1.32 %
                   
Return on average equity (GAAP) 8.18 %   8.83 %   6.37 %   7.28 %   8.54 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 4.14 %   5.07 %   3.54 %   3.85 %   5.03 %
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 12.32 %   13.90 %   9.91 %   11.13 %   13.57 %
                   
Return on average common equity (GAAP) 8.24 %   8.89 %   6.42 %   7.34 %   8.60 %
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization 4.20 %   5.16 %   3.59 %   3.91 %   5.13 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 12.44 %   14.05 %   10.01 %   11.25 %   13.73 %
                   
Book value (GAAP) $ 23.50     $ 21.95     $ 22.77     $ 23.50     $ 21.95  
Impact of excluding average goodwill and other intangibles and amortization (6.82 )   (6.90 )   (6.86 )   (6.82 )   (6.90 )
Tangible book value (non-GAAP) $ 16.68     $ 15.05     $ 15.91     $ 16.68     $ 15.05  
                   
Average assets (GAAP) $ 14,409,468     $ 11,532,278     $ 12,049,323     $ 13,229,396     $ 11,364,448  
Less: average goodwill 446,725     442,881     446,838     446,781     442,875  
Less: average intangible assets 50,352     60,339     53,285     51,819     61,861  
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 13,912,391     $ 11,029,058     $ 11,549,200     $ 12,730,796     $ 10,859,712  
                   
Average equity (GAAP) $ 1,701,777     $ 1,573,855     $ 1,665,706     $ 1,683,742     $ 1,559,954  
Less: average goodwill 446,725     442,881     446,838     446,781     442,875  
Less: average intangible assets 50,352     60,339     53,285     51,819     61,861  
Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,204,700     $ 1,070,635     $ 1,165,583     $ 1,185,142     $ 1,055,218  
                   
Average common equity (GAAP) $ 1,689,603     $ 1,562,214     $ 1,653,676     $ 1,671,640     1,548,250  
Less: average goodwill 446,725     442,881     446,838     446,781     442,875  
Less: average intangible assets 50,352     60,339     53,285     51,819     61,861  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,192,526     $ 1,058,994     $ 1,153,553     $ 1,173,040     $ 1,043,514  
                   
Net Income (GAAP) $ 34,605     $ 34,638     26,384     60,989     66,047  
Amortization of Intangibles, net of tax 2,292     2,460     2,331     4,622     4,981  
Tangible Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 36,897     $ 37,098     $ 28,715     $ 65,611     $ 71,028  
                                       

