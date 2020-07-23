THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, JULY 23, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side) Begin Consideration of H.R. 7608 – State, Foreign Operations, Agriculture, Rural Development, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act, 2021 (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule) The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations. The Rule makes in order 132 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here.