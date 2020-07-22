DESE Announces 2021 Missouri Regional Teachers of the Year

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced the 2021 Missouri Regional Teachers of the Year this week, with the 34 selected teachers now under consideration to be named the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year. Committees comprised of education peers and key stakeholders from each Regional Professional Development Center (RPDC) in Missouri selected the 2021 Regional Teachers of the Year, listed below by RPDC area.

Agency for Teaching, Leading and Learning

Jesse Baker, Billings R-IV – mathematics, Billings High School

– mathematics, Billings High School Tonya Claybrook, Spokane R-VII – Grade 5, Highlandville Elementary

– Grade 5, Highlandville Elementary Armando Johnson, Springfield R-XII – Spanish, Central High School

Central RPDC

Joseph Koeberl, Lawson R-XIV – American history/current events, Lawson Middle School

– American history/current events, Lawson Middle School Lindsey Tinney, Cole Camp R-I – special education, Cole Camp High School

Education Plus/St. Louis RPDC

Dione Anderson, Francis Howell R-III – reading, Harvest Ridge Elementary

– reading, Harvest Ridge Elementary Cheryl Kay Calcaterra, Hancock Place – reading, Hancock Place Elementary

– reading, Hancock Place Elementary Darrion Cockrell, Lindbergh Schools – physical education, Crestwood Elementary

– physical education, Crestwood Elementary Joel Crenshaw, Hazelwood – English, Northwest Middle School

– English, Northwest Middle School Cathy Farrar, Rockwood R-VI – science, Marquette High School

– science, Marquette High School Erin Graves, Dunklin R-V – science, Herculaneum High School

– science, Herculaneum High School Clarence Hines, Special School District – criminal justice, North Technical High School

– criminal justice, North Technical High School Tricia Ottens, Valley Park – library science, Valley Park Middle/High School

– library science, Valley Park Middle/High School Jefferson Stephens, Mehlville R-IX – English language arts, Bernard Middle School

– English language arts, Bernard Middle School Nathan Williams, Bayless – science, Bayless Junior High School

Heart of Missouri RPDC

Jacob Baker, Jefferson City – science, Thomas Jefferson Middle School

– science, Thomas Jefferson Middle School Paula Vail, Winfield R-IV – science, Winfield High School

– science, Winfield High School Sarah Elizabeth Worth, Warren Co. R-III – special education, Rebecca Boone Elementary

Kansas City RPDC

Ashlyn Brantley, Platte Co. R-III – physical education, Platte County High School

physical education, Platte County High School Mike Chrostowski, Raytown C-2 – culinary arts, Herndon Career Center

culinary arts, Herndon Career Center Summer Kelley, Liberty 53 – project-based learning, Liberty Academy

– project-based learning, Liberty Academy Matthew Ketteman, Lee’s Summit R-VII – music, Longview Farm Elementary

– music, Longview Farm Elementary Kyle Plummer, Blue Springs R-IV – social studies, Blue Springs South High School

– social studies, Blue Springs South High School Michelle Preslar, Fort Osage R-I – agriculture, Fort Osage Career & Technology Center

Northeast RPDC

Jennifer Gill, Shelby Co. R-IV – Grade 4, Shelbina Elementary

– Grade 4, Shelbina Elementary Amy Rendel, Hannibal 60 – English college prep, Hannibal High School

Northwest RPDC

Corinne Russell, St. Joseph – French, Central High School

– French, Central High School Rebecca Wynne, Maryville R-II – STEM, Maryville Middle School

South Central RPDC

Linda Beckett, Sullivan – physical education, Sullivan Middle School

– physical education, Sullivan Middle School Jacob Flora, Lonedell R-XIV – STEAM, Lonedell Elementary

Southeast RPDC

Cassandra Mills, Fredericktown R-1 – science, Kelly A. Burlison Middle School

– science, Kelly A. Burlison Middle School Melissa Thomas, Cape Girardeau 63 – Grade 2, Jefferson Elementary

Southwest Center for Educational Excellence

Allison Pittman, Joplin Schools – mathematics, South Middle School

– mathematics, South Middle School Amy Redus, Marionville R-IX – kindergarten, Marionville Elementary

The Regional Teacher of the Year program began in 2016, in an effort to celebrate outstanding teachers from all areas of the state. Semifinalists and finalists for the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year award will be selected in August, with the 2021 Missouri Teacher of the Year being named in early September.

Misty Grandel, an English language arts teacher from Fordland High School (Fordland R-III), is the current Missouri Teacher of the Year.

DESE conducts the Missouri Teacher of the Year program with financial support provided by Bayer AG.