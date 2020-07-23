Best Of Los Angeles Award Winner And Celebrity Hair Stylist, Sean James, Weighs In On Recent Salon Reopenings

Celebrity Hair Stylist, Sean James Sean James and client, Cole Sprouse Sean James and client, Jamie Lee Curtis Sean James and client, Dylan Sprouse Sean James and client, Eugene Levy

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A girl’s best friends are diamonds? I don't know if Marilyn was aware of what limited routine root touch-ups, cuts, and blow dry’s mean now, but let's face it, a girl and guy's best friend in 2020 is a good hairstylist! Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that hair salons and barbershops would be able to offer services outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement provides relief to salons that closed in March under the stay-at-home order, were allowed to reopen in May and then closed again on July 13 when the governor shut down indoor businesses in counties on the state’s monitoring list. In new guidance issued Monday, after conflicting messages from government entities last week, the state clarified that salons could operate outdoors. Founder of BEACH BLVD and celebrity hairstylist who has worked on numerous people including Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Hardwick, Weird Al, and Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Sean James gives his thoughts on how this new order has impacted his clients and business.

Sean James, who is an independent stylist in Santa Monica /Los Angeles, has been a consultant for many brands including Redken, #4 Hair Care, Loreal Professional, and Kerastase by Loreal. Sean is looking forward to helping women and men retrieve some normalcy through beauty fix-ups while keeping with the new CA guidelines. Sean states, “Yes, we are open for business. In fact, we were looking at alternatives outdoor setups at Home Depot. We are talking about putting up a tent-like structure in the parking lot, just like restaurants are doing on the sidewalks. At the moment, I’m seeing parking spaces being taken over by businesses /restaurants all over the city, so that might be a viable option.” Talks of this pandemic being around for almost another year have prompted companies to start thinking long-term to optimize their client base and provide as many service choices as they can.

While salons and other businesses have moved towards outdoor services, Sean says that he has managed to provide personalized home appointments while still following California guidelines and “continuing services outdoors”. Sean states, “It is a more expensive service for those who have an outdoor area because of time, travel, and people's inability to focus when you are at their house. Distracted clients can double your time (phones ringing, kids, husbands, gardeners, doorbells ringing, etc.). In a salon, I can do 6 to 8 people a day whereas, with house calls, I can only book 2 a day. I like to make sure I'm taking my time and doing things safely with all the PPE carrying equipment. Clients have to pre-wash hair and color services are only base colors that clients have to wash off themselves.

Despite the fact that salons have been as innovative as possible, it comes down to clients themselves and their concerns and personal safety that they feel must be met. For safety measures, Sean begins by greeting each client with hand sanitizer and takes a temperature check. Everyone is required to wear a mask at all times and no added guest is allowed in order to limit contact and capacity. Sean states, “Clients are being cautious as expected, but they have also been blowing up my phone with the uncertainty”. With the desperation of so many Angelinos wanting to feel a sense of self and added personal time during a state of uncertainty, Sean is staying optimistic and is eager to be blowing out their hair soon.

“So far everyone has kept their hair long. Of course, everyone had a lot of roots so that was a lot more time to repair. Some people have changed their hair colors, and some people have gone gray.” One thing he does discourage and is not offering is….Color Kits! While so many people have found comfort in hair kits, Sean believes that it's the worst idea anyone could have for their business. “I overheard two ladies talking at Gelsons in Marina del Rey the other day. One said she’s been getting her color from her hairstylist and has since been doing it herself from home. ‘Why would I ever go back?’ It grabbed my attention and as I looked up, her color, unfortunately, looked over-processed, patchy, and had missed a section at the crown.”

So although color kits are not being offered by Sean personally, he has ensured his customers that various safety measurements are taking place in order to promise a safe visit and a much needed pamper day. “Everyone stay strong and stay healthy. Wear your mask around others and wash and sanitize your hands”.

A man of many talents, Sean James first came to America via Australia because of his talents as a wig maker. He has since become an educator in cutting and color for L'Oreal, Redken, and Phyto Universe; styled numerous fashion shows during fashion weeks in Los Angeles, Paris, and New York including: Balmain, Gucci, Vivienne Westwood, Dolce and Gabanna, Valentino, and Burberry; has worked on Oscar-nominated films and is a two time local 706 award nominee.

He is an expert panelist trusted in reviewing products and can be seen on Style Network’s “How Do I Look?”. Sean is also involved heavily in giving back and donating his time for worthy causes putting together hair and make-up teams, most recently for “Women in film Prop 8 " the play, and Rufus Wainwrights "Christmas 101” for sarcoma research. Sean's accomplishments and celebrity clientele reach far but don't detour him from sharing his passion for hair with his regular salon clientele. As he says, "Living the Dream!"

List of regular clients includes: Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Hardwick, Al Yankovich, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Phil Keoghan, Eugene Levy, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Teddy Thompson, Rufus Wainwright, Chris Stills, and many others.

Sean James is the recent winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award for- “Best Hair Stylist- 2019”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.