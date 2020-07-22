Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,890 in the last 365 days.

Kingdom of Lesotho : Technical Assistance Report-Implementation of Basel II

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept. ; International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department

Publication Date:

July 22, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

This mission, a follow up to the earlier mission from IMF AFRITAC South (AFS) conducted in March 2017 (STX Mr. Bernie Egan), was designed to further help the authorities in the implementation of Basel II and select elements of Basel III. The main objectives of the mission were to help the CBL finalize the Draft Guidelines to banks on Pillar 1; assist in the implementation of Pillar 2, with attention paid to the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) and the banks´ Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP); and evaluate current disclosure requirements in view of the recent revision of Pillar 3 by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS). The adoption of select elements of Basel III especially those related to definition of capital was discussed.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/222

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

July 22, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513550992/1934-7685

Stock No:

1LSOEA2020001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

22

You just read:

Kingdom of Lesotho : Technical Assistance Report-Implementation of Basel II

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.