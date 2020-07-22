Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Belize : Technical Assistance Report-Public Investment Management Assessment

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.

Publication Date:

July 24, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The level of public investment in Belize has varied over the past years in the context of existing constraints. The sharp increase in public debt has limited available fiscal space.1 This has resulted in an increase in externally financed investments as a share of the capital budget and a growing interest in public private partnerships (PPPs) to help achieve the government of Belize’s national strategy objectives.2 However, the correlation between Belize’s public investment and GDP growth remains weak, and the public capital stock as a ratio to GDP shows a sharp deterioration, possibly pointing to investment inefficiencies.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/221

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

July 24, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513550954/1934-7685

Stock No:

1BLZEA2020001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

64

Belize : Technical Assistance Report-Public Investment Management Assessment

