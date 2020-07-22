Hoyer Statement on House Passage of the NO BAN Act

“The Trump Administration’s travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries continues to be not only a mark of shame on our country but also a threat to our national security. A potent tool for those who would radicalize and recruit terrorists, the ban was implemented without regard to objections from our national security experts or those who defend the principles of freedom of religion and non-discrimination. I was proud to bring the NO BAN Act to the Floor today and vote for its passage, legislation which would restrict the President’s authority to impose blanket travel bans based on nation-of-origin. I want to thank Chairwoman Judy Chu of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and others who led the charge to pass this bill, which I hope the Senate will not ignore, as it has shamefully ignored so many good and necessary bills sent over from the people’s House.”