DEQ Denies Buffer Authorization for RDU Airport Authority Perimeter Fence Request

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Division of Water Resources (Division) has denied a buffer authorization request by the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority (RDUAA) for a proposed enhanced security perimeter fence. A buffer authorization would allow for impacts within a North Carolina protected riparian buffer.

After reviewing the application and additional information provided, the Division has determined that the proposed impact to riparian buffers does not fit in the Table of Uses in 15A NCAC 02B .0233(6).

The decision letter is available here.

RDUAA can appeal this decision or re-apply for the requested authorization under the re-codified buffer rules that became effective June 15, 2020.  

Denial of this buffer authorization does not indicate the outcome of the mining permit review process related to the application filed by Wake Stone. More information on the mining permit modification process can be on the Mining page of the Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources here.

