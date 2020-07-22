Backpacking basics will be focus of MDC's July 28 online program

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Backpacking is a great way to explore some of Missouri’s most remote, wild places, but before people begin their trail treks, they need to prepare for their outdoor adventure.

People can learn more about backpacking and how it can be a great way to discover the outdoors in the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Beginning to Backpack.” This online program will be 1-1:30 p.m. on July 28 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. This program will offer tips on creating a packing list, choosing the right gear, how to properly load your pack and how to find great backpacking places close to home. This program is designed for people ages 12 and up. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173697

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.