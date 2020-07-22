Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bar Exam Postponed One Month Due to Coronavirus

The Ohio Supreme Court today postponed the next Ohio Bar Exam from Sept. 10 and 11 to Oct. 5 and 6 and converted it to a remote test session due to the coronavirus crisis. Details about how the test will be administered are available on the Court’s website.

The planned date for the next swearing-in ceremony for new attorneys remains tentatively scheduled for Dec. 14.

“The safety of the exam takers and the staff who administer the exam is our top priority, and that’s why the Court felt compelled to make this change,” Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said.

In May, due to the postponement of the July bar exam, the Court also approved practice pending admission for recent law graduates.

