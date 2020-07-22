Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,883 in the last 365 days.

SH 289 Grayson County

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that pavement work is slated for a portion of State Highway 289 in Grayson County, beginning Aug. 3, 2020.

The contractor, Jagoe Public Company, Denton, Texas, was granted 47 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $2.5 million. The contractor plans to begin work Aug. 3, 2020, and anticipates completing the work in Nov. 2020, officials said.

The contractor will repair pavement, apply a seal coat, overlay a new pavement surface and install new pavement markings. This work will extend from the end of state maintenance at Elks Boulevard on State Highway 289 southward to FM 120, and will require the use of temporary lane closures at times.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.

You just read:

SH 289 Grayson County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.