SH 289 Grayson County

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that pavement work is slated for a portion of State Highway 289 in Grayson County, beginning Aug. 3, 2020.

The contractor, Jagoe Public Company, Denton, Texas, was granted 47 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $2.5 million. The contractor plans to begin work Aug. 3, 2020, and anticipates completing the work in Nov. 2020, officials said.

The contractor will repair pavement, apply a seal coat, overlay a new pavement surface and install new pavement markings. This work will extend from the end of state maintenance at Elks Boulevard on State Highway 289 southward to FM 120, and will require the use of temporary lane closures at times.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.