FM Spur 121 Grayson County

PARIS – TxDOT will host an online virtual public meeting at 5 p.m. July 28, 2020, to gather public input on the proposed new location roadway from CR 60 to FM 121 in Grayson County, known as the FM Spur 121 or Grayson Parkway.

A pre-recorded audio and video presentation will provide details on the proposed project. After the online presentation, residents can provide comments and input on this proposed roadway. Comments must be received by Aug. 12, 2020, to be part of the official record.

The proposed project will construct a new two-lane undivided state roadway from CR 60 near the Collin-Grayson County line northward to FM 121 west of the city of Gunter; a distance of approximately 4.5 miles. Subject to final design considerations, the proposed project would require right-of-way with no residential or commercial displacements, officials said.

To view the pre-recorded presentation, go to www.txdot.gov and click on Inside TxDOT. Then click on Get Involved, followed by Hearings-Meetings. Then select the Paris District.

Comments can also be written and mailed to: Duane Good P.E., TxDOT Paris District Office, 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. Comments may also be sent via email to Duane.Good@txdot.gov.

Special communication or accommodation needs for the virtual meeting, such as the need for an interpreter, can be arranged by contacting the TxDOT Paris district office at (903) 737-9300 at least two days prior to the virtual meeting.

TxDOT’s Paris district includes Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains and Red River counties.