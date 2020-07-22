New Hampshire Cancels In-Person Bar Examination on September 9 and 10 Bar examination to be held remotely on October 5 and 6 CONCORD, NH – — The Supreme Court announced today, due to continuing public health concerns raised by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire in-person bar examination scheduled for September 9 and 10, 2020, has been cancelled. In its place, the Office of Bar Admissions (OBA) will offer a remote version of the exam on October 5 and 6, 2020, using questions prepared by the National Conference of Bar Examiners. The test will cover the same topics as the in-person exam and will qualify applicants for admission in New Hampshire. Although the exam will not generate a Uniform Bar Exam score, the OBA is working to arrange for exam score reciprocity with other states administering the remote exam. All registrants for the September exam have automatically been registered for the October remote exam and have until August 7, 2020, to withdraw with a refund or defer taking the exam until February 2021. The Office of Bar Admission will notify applicants by email regarding details of the exam. To read details of the order, see https://www.courts.state.nh.us/supreme/orders/index.htm ### Media Contact: Susan Warner | Communications Manager New Hampshire Judicial Branch Supreme Court Building One Charles Doe Drive Concord, NH 03301 Cell: 802-299-6945 www.courts.state.nh.us