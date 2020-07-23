ARCA Wildlife Development and Conservation is Pleased to Announce a Plan for Extinct Species Reintroduction to the Wild

The Addax, also known as the white antelope, lives in the Sahara Desert. They are a critically endangered species. The Gemsbok or South African Oryx is a large antelope in the genus Oryx.

One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.” — Leo Tolstoy

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Species reintroduction is the deliberate release of endangered or extinct species into their native environment. Our goal with this initiative is to reestablish a healthy, genetically diverse, self-sustaining population to an area where it has been extirpated or to enhance an existing population. These threatened or endangered animals have virtually no chance of reestablishment in their native habitat without this important program. We would like to thank our environmentally conscious investors who continue to make this possible. Our initiative will focus on animals such as The Scimitar Oryx which went extinct in the wild around 2000. Our plan is to breed and then release these animals into an acclimation enclosure reserve. Additionally, our initiative will also focus on the Addax (Addax nasomaculatus), also known as the white antelope and the screwhorn antelope, which previously lived in the Sahara Desert. It was first described scientifically by Henri de Blainville in 1816. The Addax mainly eat grasses and leaves of any available shrubs, leguminous herbs and bushs. These animals are well-adapted to exist in a desert habitat, as they can live without water for several weeks. Therefore, once reestablished into its native habitat we expect a high likelihood for success for these majestic animals. If you would like to be a part of this important effort please contact us at the email below. Our partners enjoy the satisfaction of doing what is right and making a positive change in the world we live.