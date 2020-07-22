OBJECTIVE WEALTH MANAGEMENT WELCOMES FINANCIAL ADVISOR JOE RIVELLO
Bringing 25 years of wealth management experience, he brings social media expertise and investment knowledge, where he traveled and invested in 43 countries.
LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Rockville Centre, New York- July 22, 2020- Joe Rivello has joined the financial services firm of Objective Wealth Management, LLC located in Rockville Centre, New York.
“We are excited to welcome Joe to our team,” said Paul Celentano, President of OWM. “Joe’s commitment to client service and objective, personalized financial advice aligns with our firm’s values. We look forward to his contributions, allowing us to expand the depth of services that we can provide our clients. His vast knowledge of social media marketing coupled with his depth of investment knowledge, specifically in the international equity markets where he traveled and invested in forty-three countries is unique and unprecedented.”
Mr. Rivello brings 25 years of financial services experience to Objective Wealth Management, most recently as a Financial Advisor with Merrill Lynch. Mr. Rivello holds the Wealth Management Advisor/Portfolio Manager title and is a graduate of Hofstra University with a bachelor's degree in finance. He and his family live in Forest Hills, NY and are active in the community, supporting Our Lady of Mercy Church and its groups.
About Objective Wealth Management
Founded in 2000, Objective Wealth Management is a full service financial services firm backed by over 30 years of industry experience. Located in the Village of Rockville Centre, New York, Objective Wealth Management provides comprehensive, objective, investment advice and portfolio management to clients who desire and value a high level of personalized service. Objective Wealth Management is supported exclusively by the Broker/Dealer services of LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services are offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment adviser with the SEC.
About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advisory market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, and asset management solutions.
*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine, June 1996-2020
Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA/SIPC
