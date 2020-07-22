COVID-19 Spanish Language Resource Webpage Now Available

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Health and Unified Command Group are providing additional COVID-19 materials and resources for Spanish-speaking Tennesseans through a new webpage. These items are accessible on the TDH website at https://tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-resources-information-in-spanish.html. This new webpage includes videos, fact sheets, infographics and other resources about COVID-19 testing, the Tennessee Pledge and how to protect yourself, your family, your coworkers and your community from COVID-19.

‘’We recognize COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting minority communities in Tennessee, including our Latinx residents. It’s extremely important that we make resources accessible for all Tennesseans in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, ‘’ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP.

TDH continues working with community partners and stakeholders across the state to seek their input on how to better meet the needs of minority communities and help prevent and mitigate further spread of COVID-19. As part of this work, TDH created the Health Disparities Task Force, which holds weekly meetings with representatives from community-based nonprofits, faith-based organizations, state and local government officials, academic and other partners across the state.

‘’This new Spanish language webpage will be a tremendous tool in serving Latinx communites and reducing health disparities across our state. We are grateful for the community’s partnership in helping us develop valuable resources and supporting statewide efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19,’’ said Assistant Commissioner of Health Disparities Elimination Kimberly Lamar, PhD, MPH, MSEH.

COVID-19 materials are available in English, Spanish and other common languages on the TDH website at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. TDH offers services in Spanish and many other languages through our information lines and at our county health departments, and has created a statewide public education and awareness campaign about COVID-19 that includes messages in Spanish.

Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group also offers translated COVID-19 guidance and other resources at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19/economic-recovery.html. The Unified Command Group is working collaboratively with stakeholders including several grassroots organizations to strategize on how to effectively expand testing access and improve contact tracing efforts in Latinx communities.

The Tennessee Pledge is a plan to help Tennesseans return to work in a safe environment, restore their livelihoods and reboot our state’s economy. Click here for information on Tennessee Pledge Guidelines in both Spanish and English.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee.

