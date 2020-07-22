Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
For Immediate Release:                                                      

July 22, 2020                                                            

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 23, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 

 

 Adams

Adams County Regional Water District

 

 Allen

Marion Township

 

Monroe Township

 

 Ashland

City of Ashland

 

 Ashtabula

Cherry Valley Township

 

 Belmont

Bellaire Park District

 

 Butler

Butler County Soil and Water Conservation District

 

Fairfield Township

 

 Champaign

Urbana Township

 

 Clinton

Blanchester Public Library

 

 Columbiana

Lisbon Lepper Library Association

 

Madison Township

 

 Cuyahoga

City of Mayfield Heights

 

Cuyahoga County Extended Bed Tax

 

Euclid Preparatory Academy

 

 Franklin

City of Grove City

 

City of Worthington

 

New Albany Community Improvement Corporation

 

Westerville School District Library

 

 Henry

Richfield Township

 

 Knox

Pleasant Township

 

 Medina

Village of Chippewa Lake

 

 Monroe

Bethel Township

 

Monroe County Park District

 

 Montgomery

Tri Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority

 

 Perry

Mount Aloysius

 

 Preble

Village of New Paris

 

 Sandusky

Village of Gibsonburg

 

 Stark

Stark Area Regional Transit Authority

 

 Summit

Valley Fire District

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 23, 2020

