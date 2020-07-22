For Immediate Release:

July 22, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 23, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Adams Adams County Regional Water District Allen Marion Township Monroe Township Ashland City of Ashland Ashtabula Cherry Valley Township Belmont Bellaire Park District Butler Butler County Soil and Water Conservation District Fairfield Township Champaign Urbana Township Clinton Blanchester Public Library Columbiana Lisbon Lepper Library Association Madison Township Cuyahoga City of Mayfield Heights Cuyahoga County Extended Bed Tax Euclid Preparatory Academy Franklin City of Grove City City of Worthington New Albany Community Improvement Corporation Westerville School District Library Henry Richfield Township Knox Pleasant Township Medina Village of Chippewa Lake Monroe Bethel Township Monroe County Park District Montgomery Tri Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority Perry Mount Aloysius Preble Village of New Paris Sandusky Village of Gibsonburg Stark Stark Area Regional Transit Authority Summit Valley Fire District

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

