Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 23, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Adams
Adams County Regional Water District
Allen
Marion Township
Monroe Township
Ashland
City of Ashland
Ashtabula
Cherry Valley Township
Belmont
Bellaire Park District
Butler
Butler County Soil and Water Conservation District
Fairfield Township
Champaign
Urbana Township
Clinton
Blanchester Public Library
Columbiana
Lisbon Lepper Library Association
Madison Township
Cuyahoga
City of Mayfield Heights
Cuyahoga County Extended Bed Tax
Euclid Preparatory Academy
Franklin
City of Grove City
City of Worthington
New Albany Community Improvement Corporation
Westerville School District Library
Henry
Richfield Township
Knox
Pleasant Township
Medina
Village of Chippewa Lake
Monroe
Bethel Township
Monroe County Park District
Montgomery
Tri Cities North Regional Wastewater Authority
Perry
Mount Aloysius
Preble
Village of New Paris
Sandusky
Village of Gibsonburg
Stark
Stark Area Regional Transit Authority
Summit
Valley Fire District
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
