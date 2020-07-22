Frontier Gasoline "Rarin' to Go" porcelain gas station sign from the 1950s brings $5,375 at Holabird's seven-day auction

Late 1950s Frontier Gasoline “Rarin’-to-Go” single-sided porcelain gas station sign, six feet in diameter, in excellent condition, with a graphic of a cowboy on a bucking bronco ($5,375).

Antique Apparatus reproduction jukebox of a Wurlitzer Model 1015 from the 1940s, geared to play 45rpm records (the original played 78s) and including some 45s ($2,875).

Unique label-under-glass Rye Whiskey clear glass bottle ($1,250).

1885 key lock bullion / treasure box out of the Parker-Lyon Pony Express Museum in Arcadia, Calif., reportedly used as a movie prop and sold by RKO Studios in the 1960s ($1,280).