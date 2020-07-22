CATO NETWORKS AGAIN LISTED AS A SAMPLE VENDOR IN THE SASE CATEGORY OF GARTNER HYPE CYCLE FOR ENTERPRISE NETWORKING, 2020
For the second year, Cato is recognized in the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) category. The report identifies true SASE services as cloud-native.
True SASE services are cloud-native — dynamically scalable, globally accessible, typically microservices-based and multitenant”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cato Networks, provider of the world’s first SASE platform, has been identified as a Sample Vendor for Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) in the Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking, 2020*, as well as in three other networking and security categories in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Network Security, 2020.** Categories recognizing Cato as a Sample Vendor include SD-WAN, Firewall as a Service, and Zero Trust Network Access.
— Gartner
“We believe our recognition for the second year in a row as a Sample Vendor in the Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking, 2020 attests to the flexibility and strength of our true, cloud-native SASE platform,” says Shlomo Kramer, CEO and co-founder of Cato Networks. “Rather than acquiring and trying to integrate multiple point solutions across these categories, Cato was built as a cloud-native SASE platform from day one. To us, this recognition reflects the five-year head-start Cato has had in the SASE market.”
CATO DELIVERS TRUE SASE NOT SASE HYPE
Cato converges security and networking into a global, cloud-native platform that interconnects all edges — sites, users, applications, and cloud resources. At the core of the Cato Cloud is a global private backbone spanning 58 PoPs that extends the full range of Cato’s networking and security capabilities to every location and user worldwide.
As the SASE market matures, the importance of a cloud-native architecture is becoming ever more critical. Gartner writes, “True SASE services are cloud-native — dynamically scalable, globally accessible, typically microservices-based and multitenant.”** In our opinion, this SASE definition breaks away from the appliance-centric, and service chained model of legacy architectures.
Today, Cato has more than 600 SASE customers worldwide, connecting thousands of locations, and nearly 200,000 mobile users.
Read the complete SASE description from the Hype Cycle here. To learn more about Cato’s SASE platform, visit us at https://www.catonetworks.com/SASE.
*Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking, 2020” Andrew Lerner, Danellie Young, July 8, 2020.
**Gartner, "Hype Cycle for Network Security, 2020” Pete Shoard, June 30, 2020. (Prior to 2020, this report was previously titled “Hype Cycle for Threat-Facing Technologies, 2019”)
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose
Dave Greenfield
Cato Networks
press@catonetworks.com
