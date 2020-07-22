Temporary Modification to the Fund's Annual Access Limits
July 22, 2020
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a uniquely severe synchronized shock across the global economy, in turn leading numerous member countries to request substantial financial assistance from the Fund. The Executive Board responded to members’ needs by increasing the access limits under the Fund’s emergency financing instruments by 50 percent of quota for a period of 6 months (until October 5, 2020), subject to a possible extension by the Executive Board.
Policy Paper No. 2020/036
July 22, 2020
9781513550947/2663-3493
PPEA2020036
Paper
28