Episode 2 of “The People’s Lawyer” Podcast Available Today

The second episode of Attorney General Tim Fox’s “The People’s Lawyer” podcast was released today, featuring an interview between Fox and North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

Stein co-chairs the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) Consumer Protection Committee. “General Stein has been front and center on the fight against illegal robocalls,” Attorney General Tim Fox said. “We’ll talk about efforts by the nation’s attorneys general to combat this issue, along with General Stein’s views on some of the most pressing concerns facing consumers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic,” Fox added.

The bi-weekly podcast is produced by NAAG, of which Fox is president. A total of ten episodes will run approximately 30 minutes in length; nine will take the form of a conversation between Fox and his guests. Future episodes will address topics such as consumer protection, elder abuse, human trafficking, and a myriad of other issues that face states attorneys general. “The People’s Lawyer” is available for free download on all major streaming services. Episodes are also available on the Montana Department of Justice’s website.

Fox was elected president of NAAG on December 9, 2019. The organization was founded in 1907 to help attorneys general fulfill the responsibilities of their office and to assist in the delivery of high-quality legal services to the states and territorial jurisdictions.