Hiker Suffers Medical Emergency on Welch and Dickey Trail in Thornton

CONTACT: CO Jonathan Demler 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 7/22/2020

Thornton, NH – Shortly after noon on July 21, 2020, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Welch and Dickey Trial in Thornton. The man, a 55-year-old resident of Concord, MA, had collapsed suddenly while hiking. First responders from Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue, Waterville Valley Department of Public Safety, Thornton Police Department, and Conservation Officers with the NH Fish and Game Department arrived to provide assistance. Members of the hiker’s party and a passing hiker who was also a medical professional immediately started CPR but despite the efforts of all those involved, the hiker was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene. The hiker was recovered from the trail after rescue efforts ceased.

No further information is available at this time.

