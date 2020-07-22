Cricket Media to Digitally Distribute Britannica Kids Content

Cricket Media's logo

Britannica is a leader in the educational space, and they’ve created something extremely special with their Britannica Kids content.” — Bob Sanregret, VP Sales, Cricket Media

MCLEAN, VIRGINIA, USA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cricket Media, publisher of high-quality magazines for children, announced today a new partnership with the Britannica Group that allows Cricket Media to distribute content from its Britannica Kids collection through Cricket’s Digital Asset Management (“DAM”) system .

The addition of Britannica Kids to Cricket’s digital library will allow licensees, such as institutional, corporate and consumer customers, to access more than 100,000 articles, 60,000 images and videos, atlases, dictionaries, and more in one easy-to-use interface. Customers will have a one-stop-shop for easily accessible materials which can be used for assessment design, book publishing, curriculum development, and more.

Cricket Media’s DAM also includes archival content from Cricket’s own collection of award-winning magazines and from TIME for Kids, among other leading publishers.

“Britannica is a leader in the educational space, and they’ve created something extremely special with their Britannica Kids content,” says Bob Sanregret, Senior Vice President, Sales, at Cricket Media. “Their content is gathered from great intellects across the globe — including leading educators, Pulitzer Prize winners, and Nobel laureates – which perfectly complements the high-quality and award-winning authors and illustrators that Cricket Media provides.”

Cricket Media publishes nine magazines that are unsurpassed in quality and breadth, relevant across cultures, and adaptable to multiple standards and pedagogies. Partners can license PreK-12 curricula, assessments, and educational products using Cricket Media’s digital asset library.

Encyclopedia Britannica has more than 250 years of experience creating trusted and reliable content. And like Cricket Media, Britannica Kids has consistently been recognized for its high-quality content with numerous awards, including the 2017 Parents' Choice Silver Honor Award Winner .

“Cricket is an ideal partner for us,” says Matt Dube, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development. “Britannica Kids strives to inspire curiosity and the joy of learning, to expand knowledge, imagination, and the understanding of the world around us. We see that same passion and dedication with Cricket Media, and we’re delighted to be included with some of the world’s best content for kids.”

* * *

About Cricket Media: Cricket Media® (“Cricket”) is a global education company creating high-quality print and multimedia products for children, families, mentors, teachers, and partners that improve learning opportunities for everyone. Led by its 9 award-winning children’s magazines and its customizable research-tested collaborative learning platform, Cricket is committed to creating and supporting innovative learning experiences that help children safely explore and engage with their expanding world. Cricket’s digital asset library is unsurpassed in quality and breadth and ideal for standards-aligned educational products and assessments.

About Britannica Kids: Britannica® Kids provides children and their families with a safe, reliable and comprehensive source of information and media for learning, research and discovery. It includes more than 100,000 articles, 60,000 images and videos, an interactive world atlas, a Merriam-Webster dictionary and much more. A learning site for the whole family, it has reliable content for all reading levels. Up to date and revised continuously, it’s an excellent source for homework and projects.