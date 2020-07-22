Roofing Estimating Software Global Market By Production, Manufacturer, Revenue Analysis And Forecast To 2025
Roofing Estimating Software Market 2019-2025
Report Summary
The only software for commercial roofing companies that provides an end-to-end automated solution for both takeoff and estimating, in a roofing software program. Roofing is measured in squares. To figure out your roof’s area, a simple geometry can be used. The key is to be as accurate as possible since falling short, or an overage could mean thousands of dollars when planning your roofing budget.
This report focuses on the global Roofing Estimating Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Market segment by Type
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Features
Complete all-in-one roofing takeoff and cost-estimating software solution
Ability to measure tapered insulation and standing seam metal roofing
Calculations for fastener lengths
Customized pricing for local trade rates for accurate roofing bids
Complex calculations for materials and labor costs in real time
Standing Seam Metal Roofing Module
Tapered Insulation Roofing Module
Key Manufacturers
Tenderfield
Oracle
Buildertrend
PlanSwift
STACK Estimating
UDA Technologies
Contractor Workzone
Raken
On Center Software
Sage
Continued …
