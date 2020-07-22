Shoessee Launches New Designs Of Stylish Loafers And Sneakers For Women And Men

Shoessee has recently unveiled the new arrivals in fashionable shoes for men and women that are sure to turn heads at the office or a party.

HONG KONG, CHINA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shoessee is a renowned online retail shoe store that has added more than 500 new designs to its extensive collection of loafers shoes and casual sneakers for men and women. The new arrivals are available for reasonable prices in the “New In” section of the store’s website. The vast range of cheap sneakers is currently trending, and so are the fashionable flats and loafers for women. Among the exciting new arrivals are flat shoes for men in various styles and colors, high heels, and comfortable flats for women.

The company refreshes its inventory periodically to provide the latest trends to its sizeable base of loyal customers. It has added over 500 fresh styles of shoes for men and women to not only boost its sales in the face of the economic slowdown brought on by the coronavirus pandemic but also to widen its customer base. The range of designs that Shoessee has added recently includes, among others, hand-stitched casual flats, asymmetric designs, hiking shoes, openwork lace-ups, embossed leather shoes, and suede loafers.

In addition to the men’s shoes, the store has also added an assortment of fashionable shoes for women. Women can choose from fashion flats, printed high heels, sequin camouflage shoes, cutout leather flats, hand-sewn Martin boots, and casual sneakers, to name a few. The new arrivals are reasonably priced and are selling fast. Shoessee offers free shipping on orders over $79 and hefty discounts on bulk orders.

The head of sales and marketing of the company said, “Shoessee has added new designs of shoes and sandals for both men and women to attract new customers and spoil loyal ones. We design sustainable and comfortable shoes for women that we produce exclusively in Hong Kong. Our shoemakers in our Hong Kong factory meticulously craft each pair of shoes. We believe that fashion should be timeless and ensure that our footwear ages gracefully. Customers can re-sole and repair the shoes available in our online store to extend the life of their shoes.”

About the company

Shoessee is an online footwear store based out of Hong Kong that sells the latest styles of shoes for women and men at competitive prices.

To know more, visit https://www.shoessee.com/.