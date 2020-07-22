Asian lubricant industry group announces new Council
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Asian Lubricant Manufacturers Union (ALMU) is pleased to announce the newly elected ALMU Council for the 2020-2022 term. Mr Tan Pai Kok, Vice President Operations, Lubricant, at Total Oil Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, will serve as ALMU Chairman. Mr Tan has over 30 years’ experience in the lubricant industry covering both business & supply chain, with the last 10 years in senior management roles. His expertise will be vital in guiding the organisation through what will be a turbulent time for our industry.
Mr Tan will be ably supported by Mr Wang Zijian, Dr T.C.S.M Gupta and Mr David A. Barned who will act in a joint capacity as vice-chairman of ALMU. Mr Wang Zijian is Head Of Overseas Business and Marine Oil Department at PetroChina Lubricant Company where he has been working in a managerial capacity since joining in September 2001. Dr T.C.S.M Gupta is Apar Industries Limited’s Senior Vice President – Quality, R&D and Technical, and offers a strong background in quality control and assurance, manufacturing, product development and technical support. Mr David A. Barned, Global Vice President – Operations & Supply Chain at Master Fluid Solutions, is new to the ALMU Council in 2020. Mr Barned has extensive leadership experience developed over 27 years with Master Fluid Solutions and will bring a fresh perspective to the organisation.
Dr Ho Leng Woon, Chairman of AP Oil International Ltd, Ms Sharmini Lohadhasan, Counsel - Brands at BP Singapore Pte Limited, Mr M Mukul Hossain, Chief Executive Officer at MJL Bangladesh, Mrs Mia Krishna Anggraini, Vice President, Overseas, PT Pertamina Lubricants, and Mr Keesu Ryu, General Manager, Technology Group at SK Lubricants Co., will continue their involvement with ALMU and will enter a second term on the Council. New to the ALMU Council is Mr Kwok Yew Meng, Global Marketing & Technical Services Manager at Gulf Oil Marine Limited.
ALMU would like to acknowledge the efforts of Dr Ho Leng Woon, immediate past chairman of ALMU, and the outgoing ALMU Council who served during the preliminary Council term and have helped establish our burgeoning Asian lubricant trade association.
“Thank you to our newly elected ALMU council members for your commitment to advancing the Asian lubricant industry,” says Steve Puckett, one of ALMU’s founding directors, who is tasked with the governance of the trade association. “ALMU will play an important role in supporting our members during the post-Covid recovery of the lubricant industry. We welcome your expertise into our organisation to help us on this journey.”
ALMU has five subcommittees that are the working foundation of the organisation. ALMU would also like to acknowledge the newly appointed subcommittee chairs for their leadership in implementing the key programs of the organisation.
The new ALMU subcommittee chairs are:
Events & Activities - Mr Watcharapong Pathompanich (Alex), Business Development Manager – P.S.P. Specialties Co., Limited;
Governance, Best Practices & International Relations -- Ms Sharmini Lohadhasan;
Membership -- Mrs Mia Krishna Anggraini;
Professional Development -- Dr Ho Leng Woon;
Technology & Information -- Dr T.C.S.M. Gupta.
For more information, please visit our website: http://www.asianlubricantmanufacturers.org
ABOUT ALMU
ALMU represents the combined interests of Asian lubricant manufacturers and provides services to help members grow their businesses. We endeavour to become the principal voice of the Asian lubricant industry as we unite around unprecedented challenges such as - smarter regulation, the advancement of manufacturing, protecting members’ interests, maintaining quality alongside speed to market, and overcoming external threats such as oil counterfeiting. By encouraging collaboration and membership from independent, national and major oil companies we can more effectively advance our collective interests and overcome key obstacles facing our industry. ALMU is moving the Asian lubricants industry forward, together.
CONTACT INFORMATION
Scarlett Chua
Senior Manager
Asian Lubricant Manufacturers Union
p. +65 6727 4690
f. + 65 6727 6889
e. secretariat@asianlubricantmanufacturers.org
The Gateway West, Level 35
150 Beach Road
Singapore 189720
For more information, please, see the website: http://www.asianlubricantmanufacturers.org
