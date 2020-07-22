Animated Explainer Videos from Explain Ninja Won The Industry Competition on Clutch

A shot from an explainer video for Psiphon by Explain Ninja

Helping brands make a breakthrough and a sales boom via explainer videos, Explain Ninja appeared on the list of the best video production companies on Clutch.co

WARSAW, MASOVIAN, POLAND, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, when the world faced the challenges of the Coronavirus recession, brands are looking for innovative ways to attract the audience’s attention and cheer them up in times of uncertainty. The video has become one of the most popular and effective mediums for communicating and empathizing with customers in the new normal. Combining the power of extraordinary animation and an original branding style, companies around the world use explainer videos to raise brand awareness, acquire new customers, and multiply sales. There are a lot of benefits of explainer videos for business.

The cases of the world’s most-loved brands like Crazy Egg, Oreo, AutoCAD, Spotify, and plenty of others have proven the effectiveness of explainer videos in marketing. Thanks to animated videos, these companies raised their conversions and started earning up to 10 million extra revenue per month. All these success stories began with the search for a professional video production company. To help business owners pass this step more easily and make a well-informed decision, Clutch.co, a world-known market analytics hub, has published the list of the top explainer video production companies in 2020. Explain Ninja has been rated as one of the best video production companies there.

EXPLAIN NINJA was established as the cohesion of creative individuals and talented experts in the video production industry united by the mission of empowering brands with exceptionally creative animation. Since 2013, the company has produced more than 400 animated videos for businesses across different niches and verticals. From commercial whiteboard videos for food-delivery services to animated explainer videos for SaaS companies and FinTech organizations, Explain Ninja has extensive experience in producing animation of different types and goals.

Explain Ninja is recognized as a market-leading company by many authoritative research teams and media. In 2020, Explain Ninja achieved particularly great success.

1) Explain Ninjas was rated as the TOP Video Production Company in Poland for 2020 on Clutch Leaders Matrix.

2) The company appeared on the list of the Top 100 Explainer Video Production Companies in the world on The Manifest.

3) Explain Ninja was listed among the Top Poland 2D Animation Studios on Clutch.

4) It is also rated as one of the Top Poland Storyboarding Services by Clutch.

5) Animated videos from Explain Ninja were featured by top media companies like NBC, ABC, Bloomberg, The Huffington Post, and others.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Established in 2013, Explain Ninja has quickly become the industry leader in animated explainer video production. The team is made up of award-winning creative directors, animators, and producers. Together they create videos with bold storytelling, engaging illustrations, excellent character design, and exciting innovation. The team runs a complete video production process, including briefing, scriptwriting, storyboarding, creating illustrations, voice-over, and animation.

Explain Ninja is proudly partnering with creative marketing agencies, startups, and enterprises all over the globe. KEY CLIENTS include Google, Pipedrive, Atlassian, Toggl, Bolt, Codio, MyTaxi, Swiss Fin Lab, Boostation, Plato, Young Alfred, and plenty of others.

