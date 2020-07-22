DERBY BARRACKS / LOST HIKER
VSP News Release-Incident
NEWS RELEASE - Lost/found hikers
CASE#: 20A502801
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Clark Lombardi
STATION: VSP Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 02/22/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Long Trail, Jay Peak, Jay, VT
On 07/21/2020, the Vermont State Police received a report of a lost hiker on Jay Peak in Jay, VT. The hiker, Rachael Sylvia (age 36) of Barnstead, NH had walked off the long trail and became unaware of her whereabouts. The Vermont State Police, U.S. Border Patrol, Jay Fire Department and the Missisquoi Ambulance Service responded to the area. The lost hiker was eventually located on steep terrain in the dark by U.S. Border Patrol Agents. The Agents and members of the Jay Fire Department led the hiker out of the woods to safety. The hiker was not in need of medical attention.
Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi
