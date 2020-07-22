Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DERBY BARRACKS / LOST HIKER

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 20A502801

SGT Clark Lombardi                            

STATION: VSP Derby                    

CONTACT#: 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 02/22/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Long Trail, Jay Peak, Jay, VT

 

On 07/21/2020, the Vermont State Police received a report of a lost hiker on Jay Peak in Jay, VT.  The hiker, Rachael Sylvia (age 36) of Barnstead, NH had walked off the long trail and became unaware of her whereabouts. The Vermont State Police, U.S. Border Patrol, Jay Fire Department and the Missisquoi Ambulance Service responded to the area. The lost hiker was eventually located on steep terrain in the dark by U.S. Border Patrol Agents. The Agents and members of the Jay Fire Department led the hiker out of the woods to safety. The hiker was not in need of medical attention.

 

Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police

Troop "A"

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

Office: (802) 334-8881

Fax: (802) 334-4739

Email: Clark.Lombardi@vermont.gov

