DERBY BARRACKS / LOST HIKER

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE - Lost/found hikers

CASE#: 20A502801

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Clark Lombardi

STATION: VSP Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 02/22/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Long Trail, Jay Peak, Jay, VT

On 07/21/2020, the Vermont State Police received a report of a lost hiker on Jay Peak in Jay, VT. The hiker, Rachael Sylvia (age 36) of Barnstead, NH had walked off the long trail and became unaware of her whereabouts. The Vermont State Police, U.S. Border Patrol, Jay Fire Department and the Missisquoi Ambulance Service responded to the area. The lost hiker was eventually located on steep terrain in the dark by U.S. Border Patrol Agents. The Agents and members of the Jay Fire Department led the hiker out of the woods to safety. The hiker was not in need of medical attention.

