St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A403650

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks       

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: July 21, 2020 at approximately 2241 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Durgin Hill Rd, Vershire

VIOLATION: DUI #1

 

ACCUSED: Korey Perkins                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 21, 2020 at approximately 2241 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks responded to Durgin Hill Rd in Vershire for a report of an erratic

driver. Troopers located the vehicle described by the initial caller parked on

the side of the road. Troopers made contact with the operator, Korey Perkins

(32), and observed indicators of impairment. Perkins was subsequently

administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and at the conclusion was placed

under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

 

Perkins was transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing. He

was later released to a sober adult and issued a criminal citation to appear in

Orange County Criminal Court on October 7, 2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the

charge of DUI #1.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: October 7, 2020 at 0800 hours        

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:    N/A 

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

