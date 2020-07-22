St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A403650
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: July 21, 2020 at approximately 2241 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Durgin Hill Rd, Vershire
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Korey Perkins
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vershire, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 21, 2020 at approximately 2241 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks responded to Durgin Hill Rd in Vershire for a report of an erratic
driver. Troopers located the vehicle described by the initial caller parked on
the side of the road. Troopers made contact with the operator, Korey Perkins
(32), and observed indicators of impairment. Perkins was subsequently
administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and at the conclusion was placed
under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Perkins was transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing. He
was later released to a sober adult and issued a criminal citation to appear in
Orange County Criminal Court on October 7, 2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the
charge of DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: October 7, 2020 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.