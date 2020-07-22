Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 - Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A303087
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 07/21/20 2346 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury
VIOLATION: DUI #1 - Refusal
ACCUSED: Erik Griffin
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury CTR, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/21/2020 at 23:46 hours, the Vermont State Police witnessed a motor vehicle violation on Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stopped based on the witnessed violation of operating a motor vehicle with only one functioning headlight a violation of Title 23 VSA 1243. While speaking with the operator, who was identified as Erik Griffin, indicators of impairment were detected. Upon completion of the investigation, Erik was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Erik was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 08/13/20 0930 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex
802-229-9191