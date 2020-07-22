Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,874 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 - Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A303087

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer                             

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 07/21/20 2346 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury

VIOLATION: DUI #1 - Refusal

 

ACCUSED: Erik Griffin

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury CTR, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

       On 07/21/2020 at 23:46 hours, the Vermont State Police witnessed a motor vehicle violation on Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stopped based on the witnessed violation of operating a motor vehicle with only one functioning headlight  a violation of Title 23 VSA 1243. While speaking with the operator, who was identified as Erik Griffin, indicators of impairment were detected.  Upon completion of the investigation, Erik was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Erik was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/13/20 0930 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 - Refusal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.