Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 - Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A303087

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 07/21/20 2346 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury

VIOLATION: DUI #1 - Refusal

ACCUSED: Erik Griffin

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury CTR, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/21/2020 at 23:46 hours, the Vermont State Police witnessed a motor vehicle violation on Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stopped based on the witnessed violation of operating a motor vehicle with only one functioning headlight a violation of Title 23 VSA 1243. While speaking with the operator, who was identified as Erik Griffin, indicators of impairment were detected. Upon completion of the investigation, Erik was placed under arrest and transported to the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks for processing. Erik was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 08/13/20 0930 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191