New Partnership: Organized Gaming creates a new esports channel on BOLT+

With BOLT+ we can now reach esports fans in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Esports is global, and now we are too.”TORONTO/LONDON, CANADA/UK, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organized Gaming, a subsidiary of Amuka Esports, has signed a new licensing agreement with BOLT+; the live, interactive and rewarding streaming platform operated by BOLT. Under the agreement, BOLT+ will host a new esports channel featuring the entire Organized Gaming library of content. Organized Gaming has spent the past 5 years developing a unique catalogue of media that showcases some of the most compelling stories from esports teams, tournament organizers and fans across North America.
“Our passion is telling the stories behind the headlines from the people that are developing the esports scene here in Canada,” said Alex Kim, Co-Founder of Organized Gaming. “With BOLT+, we can now reach esports fans in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Esports is global, and now we are too.”
“Esports is the new frontier of sports, and its attractiveness lies in the fact that everyone can be an esports athlete,” said Jamal Hassim, Founder and CEO of BOLT. “Organized Gaming’s holistic approach to esports coverage is compelling for both gamers and enthusiasts. This partnership is an important one for us, and it certainly resonates with our goal to make BOLT+ the top platform for live streamers to be rewarded for their work and passion.”
Esports streaming has seen explosive growth over the past year. According to Stream Hatchet, a data analytics firm, viewership has increased 98% in Q2 2020 compared to the year before. This has clocked up over 7.6 billion hours of streaming in 2020 alone.
The Organized Gaming channel will be premiering on August 7th on BOLT+. The BOLT+ platform is available on both Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
About BOLT+:
BOLT is a live, interactive and rewarding streaming ecosystem. By utilising the blockchain, offering a digital token, its own proprietary wallet and leveraging interactive media formats (eg. live game-shows, quiz shows, league games and match staking), BOLT has been able to open up the power of interactivity in sport to over 11 Million users in 2019.
BOLT has two operational platforms (BOLT+ and Pegasus) available on iOS, Android, and Smart TVs.
Run by a team of digital strategists, venture builders and media veterans, BOLT’s overarching mission is to create the future of people-powered entertainment. BOLT currently has offices in the UK, Singapore and Malaysia.
About Amuka Esports
Amuka Esports is Canada’s leader in esports venues, online events and live broadcasts. With locations in Toronto and Windsor, they organized over 200 events in 2019 and have produced some of the largest online events in Canada this year.
About Organized Gaming
Organized Gaming is an esports media, culture and lifestyle company that delivers authentic content through their video, podcast and apparel lines.
