Amuka Esports Signs New Partnership Deal with AwardPool.com
This new partnership between Amuka Esports and AwardPool will support a full schedule of new and exciting events that will be hosted at Waves Gaming and online
This partnership will see Amuka Esports help with the development of the platform while providing a space for the community to thrive”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amuka Esports, Canada’s leader in esports venues, online-leagues and tournaments, today announced a new strategic partnership with AwardPool, an automated end-to-end esports competition and management platform. The partnership will see AwardPool sponsoring weekly, monthly, and major tournaments while providing a unique experience for gamers to compete both in LAN and online tournaments.
— Ahmad Al-Jamal - CSO of Amuka Esports -
Amuka Esports hosts over 200 events per year, mostly at their flagship location in Toronto, Waves Gaming. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Amuka has moved its events to an online format and has seen tremendous growth as more casual gamers enter amateur tournaments. As locations start to re-open, Amuka plans to utilize AwardPool’s esports management software to connect gamers from their various locations and offer an online option for many of its tournaments.
Ahmad Al-Jamal, CSO of Amuka Esports, sees first-hand how AwardPool can make an impact in the esports industry. “The esports industry is dependent on the gaming communities behind each title. They are the backbone of the industry and it’s important to support and help them grow. AwardPool is a necessary tool that facilitates the creation and growth of these communities; it is built with the needs of competitive players, teams, and tournament organizers in mind. This partnership will see Amuka Esports help with the development of the platform while providing a space for the community to thrive.”
AwardPool was founded in 2020 by serial entrepreneur Reuven Cohen, a passionate gamer who saw a disconnect between the available online tools and the needs of esports professionals. “We saw a lot of platforms that were solving a single pain point but nothing that was robust enough to meet the needs of the community. Working with Amuka Esports will help us better understand how to create and improve our current solution set and build important relationships with their various gaming communities,” according to Cohen, who is the CEO of AwardPool.
Amuka and AwardPool will be rolling out their partnership starting in August 2020
About Amuka Esports
Amuka Esports creates localized esports hubs in cities across Canada with a mission to grow niche gaming communities. Each hub consists of a game venue, tournament organizer, content team, merchandise brands, and incubator.
About AwardPool
AwardPool is an automated end-to-end esports management system. Designed for leagues, teams, tournament organizers, and players, AwardPool makes it easy to manage esports competitions from ticket sales and competition buy-ins to awarding and managing winners.
