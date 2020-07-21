Corin Australia ranks #25 by Great Place to Work®

Corin Australia recognized for exceptional culture and employee engagement by independent workplace study.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin Australia, has again been named one of the Best Places to Work by Great Place to Work Australia. The annual study is conducted based on one of the world’s most comprehensive assessments of workplace culture by Great Place to Work®. This year, Corin Australia has ranked number 25 on the 2020 Best Places to Work study, in the 100-999 employee category.

The 2020 benchmark study publication comes amid the COVID-19 crisis, which has upended daily life and business operations throughout the world. The ranking of Australia’s Best Places to Work 2020 is based on data collected prior and during the novel coronavirus outbreak. Corin’s strategic decision to rally around their people and maintain all staff at full pay, despite the COVID-19 commercial impact, has made this year’s inclusion in the 2020 Best Places to Work even more meaningful. The support our employees have felt during this time has been tangible amongst the whole Corin Australia organisation.

“The organisations in the study are leading the way amid the pandemic, demonstrating care for their employees, customers and communities during this challenging time.” Said Zrinka Lovrencic, MD Great Place to Work Australia “The COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge facing organisations across the globe, and it puts a premium on being a high trust people-first culture”. “We celebrate the companies that earned places on our 2020 Best Places to Work benchmarking study, and we hope this will inspire more companies to continue maintaining and building trust with their team members.”

As a leading global orthopaedic technology company; Corin is revolutionising orthopaedics by gaining, understanding and sharing insight at every stage of the arthroplasty experience. With innovations like CorinConnect™, a cloud-based platform for all Corin technology offerings developed in Australia, the future is looking bright. We are excited by the potential of these technologies which allow customers access to actionable insights on a personalised dashboard, augmenting their clinical decision making, and ultimately leading to improved outcomes.

So, aside from the clear vision and recent success, what makes Corin one of the Best Places to Work in Australia? In a consistently expanding organisation Corin continues to focus on ensuring that our culture of innovation, connectedness and the camaraderie felt within our diverse teams remains intact. To support this, over the last 12 months we have rolled out a number of new initiatives around developing our talent, offering a flexible and fun work environment, and celebrating success. As our employees say “The company’s ability to stay true to its origins and its ethos as we grow is a great quality. Going from a small to a medium sized business, our goals of exemplary patient care and outcomes is still at the forefront of our minds and the technology developed and acquired matches that. The team itself has each other’s backs and there is no question that you could lean on others if you needed to.”

Vaughan Bonny, Managing Director, Corin ANZ commented, “Our business has experienced rapid organisational transformation over the past year, so it is very exciting to be named one of Australia’s best places to work once again! It’s never been clearer to me that our people and our culture are something special. It’s an absolute privilege to work alongside our incredibly talented teams, who are so engaged in helping Corin shift the paradigm in orthopaedics by realising our connected orthopaedic insight vision”

We thank all our employees in Australia for their dedication and collective efforts towards our commitment to the digital transformation of orthopaedics and for playing a part in making Corin Australia one of the Best Places to Work for another year.

The 2020 Best Places to Work will be published in a feature insert in the Australian Financial Review,

www.greatplacetowork.com.au, www.wrkplus.com, and www.workforthebest.com on Wednesday, 22 July, 2020.

For more information and latest updates, visit www.coringroup.com.

ABOUT GREAT PLACE TO WORK AUSTRALIA

Great Place to Work Australia, part of Great Place to Work Inc, is a global research and consulting firm specialising in employee engagement, organisational alignment, and its effect on high performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, including Trust Index® Employee Engagement Survey and Culture Audit®, Great Place to Work provides the framework and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognise outstanding workplace cultures.

ABOUT THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN AUSTRALIA BENCHMARKING STUDY

Companies nominated for the Best Places to Work benchmarking study must go through an application process and are selected and ranked on the basis of employees’ responses to our Trust Index© Employee Engagement Survey (2/3 of the score), which measures employee perceptions of their workplace. The Culture Audit©, completed by management and evaluated by the Great Place to Work® Australia research team, accounts for 1/3 of the total score. Companies receiving high scores on these assessments appear on our national Best Places to Work lists; the highest scores enjoy the highest rankings. The list recognises companies in three size categories: Under 100 employees; 100-999 employees; and Over 1,000 employees. The 2020 study was conducted between September 2019 and June 2020. The results represent 39,156 Australian-based employees from 124 companies.

About Corin

Headquartered in Cirencester, UK, Corin is a fast-growing international orthopaedic company with a vision is to revolutionize orthopaedics by gaining, understanding and sharing insight at every stage of the arthroplasty experience.

The unique combination of advanced technologies, shared knowledge and clinically proven implants is intended to deliver better outcomes and maximize healthcare value for patients, surgeons and healthcare providers.