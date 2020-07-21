SouthCrest Financial Group Reports Preliminary 2Q20 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brian D. Schmitt, Chief Executive Officer of SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) announced today that the Company reported preliminary earnings of $1.63 million or $0.21/share for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Excluding non-core items, primarily securities gains, core earnings were $1.21 million, or $0.15/share. Total core net income is up effectively flat from 2Q19, but core EPS increased by 20% from 1Q20.



“I would like to start with saying how proud I remain in the efforts of all of our team members who have operated at the highest standard possible during this remarkably difficult time. Our SouthCrest family has gone above and beyond in taking care of each other, our customers and the communities we have the privilege to serve and live in.”

“Financially, we are comfortable with where we stand today but we continue to be diligent on the credit front. The earnings run rate at SouthCrest has recovered to pre-COVID levels as expenses have declined slightly while the balance sheet adjustments made during the past four months have offset the negative interest margin impact of the first quarter FOMC rate cuts. Loan deferrals appear to have hit a peak in June at approximately $58 million or 18% of loans. As of this writing, based on communication with nearly every deferred borrower, and using the standard of payments actually occurring to signify the end of deferral, we expect deferrals at the end of July to be down 60% to $23MM or 7% of loans, and decline further in August to just 2% of loans. As a result, we currently believe that our allowance for loan losses and future provisioning expense should be manageable for the rest of 2020. We also believe that our strong earnings performance and significantly increased unrealized gain in our investment portfolio will provide additional capital if necessary.”

The Company is also announcing that it will pay a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05/share on August 13, 2020 to shareholders of record July 30, 2020.

Total assets increased to $622.4 million vs. $577.7 million in 1Q20 and $528.5MM in the year ago quarter. Loan growth was modest during the quarter finishing at $338.6 million vs. $334.5 million at the end of 1Q20 and $316.0 million 2Q19. None of the loan growth during the quarter was the result of PPP loans as the Company partnered with a third party for that product. The ALLL grew from $3.2MM (0.95% of loans) to $4.0MM (1.18% of loans) in the quarter with the elevated provision expense and a significant recovery that occurred in June. Excess liquidity was reinvested into the investment portfolio which increased by $34MM during the quarter.

Interest income increased 4.3% from 1Q20 due to both the increase in loan balances and the larger investment portfolio. Interest expense declined 3.8% during the quarter as well which increased the overall net interest income by 5.7% or $260,000 versus the first quarter. During the second quarter, the cost of deposits declined by 8bps to 0.46%. Provision expense increased to $450,000 from $150,000 in the first three months of 2020.

Non-interest income, excluding the $548,000 of securities gains, was down from the prior three months with NSF and overdraft fees declining by 48% as the primary driver. Non-interest expense declined by 9% from the previous quarter with the majority of the decline resulting from the temporary elimination of bonus accruals.

The estimated Tier 1 Leverage ratio at the end of the quarter for SouthCrest Bank declined to 8.99% from 9.62% as a result of the deposit growth during the quarter. On a fully converted basis (including the conversion of all preferred equity), TBV/share ended the quarter at $7.84 per share, up from $6.83 at the end of 2019 and $7.09 at the end of 1Q20. This is directly a result of the timely securities purchases made during the past four months. This metric will continue to be influenced by OCI changes resulting from the swings in interest rates. Currently, the positive impact to TBV by OCI is $0.86/share vs. $0.09/share at the end of 4Q19 and $0.28/share as of 1Q20. The current fully converted share count at the end of the quarter was 7.841 million shares, comprised of 5.786 million common shares and 2.055 million preferred shares.

Asset quality ratios improved slightly from the prior quarter, with NPAs to assets declining to 0.71% vs. 0.80% in 1Q20. As of June 30, 2020 the Company’s OREO balances were $447,000.

ABOUT SOUTHCREST

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company with over half a billion dollars in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, GA. The company operates a 9 branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation may contain certain “forward-looking statements” that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and shareholder values to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include economic conditions, government regulation and legislation, changes in interest rates, credit quality, competition, and other risk factors. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements, as they are inherently unlikely to occur, and we do not assume any liability to update or correct any forward-looking statements that we make.

Andy Borrmann

Chief Financial Officer

678.734.3505



Statement of Operations ($000s, Unaudited) Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Interest Income Loans Construction and Development $ 603 $ 636 $ 669 $ 744 $ 758 Commercial Real Estate 1,834 2,037 2,030 1,856 1,974 Commercial Loans 429 446 645 553 567 Multi Family 32 27 28 21 21 Residential Mortgage 1,101 991 1,029 904 750 Consumer Loans 41 41 34 36 29 County/Municipal Loans 22 22 24 34 41 Loss Share Loans 61 61 58 46 37 Investment Securities Federal Funds/Overnight Funds $ 88 $ 107 $ 77 $ 129 $ 6 Bank Owned CDs 6 6 2 0 0 Investment Securities 1,111 950 996 1023 1393 Total Interest Income $ 5,329 $ 5,324 $ 5,592 $ 5,346 $ 5,576 Total Interest Expense $ 759 $ 658 $ 699 $ 769 $ 741 Net Interest Income $ 4,570 $ 4,666 $ 4,893 $ 4,577 $ 4,835 Provision for Loan Losses 0 39 0 150 450 Net Interest Income after Loan Losses $ 4,570 $ 4,627 $ 4,893 $ 4,427 $ 4,385 Other Income Service Charges on Deposits $ 153 $ 148 $ 144 $ 138 $ 132 NSF/Overdraft Fees 310 356 348 305 158 Other Service Charges 70 78 95 64 71 ATM/Billpay/DR Card Income 284 278 271 247 277 Other Income 131 308 268 238 664 Total Other Income $ 947 $ 1,169 $ 1,186 $ 992 $ 1,303 Non-Interest Expense Salaries, Other Comp (+ FAS123R) $ 1,842 $ 1,856 $ 2,140 $ 1,940 $ 1,711 Employee Benefits 370 391 379 412 341 Occupancy & FF&E Expense 570 564 529 503 506 Professional Fees 274 152 149 141 143 Data Processing 488 497 502 488 385 Other Expense 613 505 667 632 661 Total Noninterest Expenses $ 4,157 $ 3,963 $ 4,366 $ 4,116 $ 3,747 Pre-Tax Income (Loss) $ 1,360 $ 1,832 $ 1,713 $ 1,303 $ 1,941 Income Taxes 315 417 389 265 316 Net Income $ 1,045 $ 1,414 $ 1,323 $ 1,038 $ 1,625







Balance Sheet ($000s, Unaudited) Assets Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Current Assets Cash & Due from Bank $ 30,930 $ 13,758 $ 38,555 $ 19,845 $ 22,520 Federal Funds/Overnight Funds 0 0 5,215 0 7,873 Bank Owned CDs 1,322 1,069 77 0 0 Investment Securities 141,013 139,907 139,880 184,377 318,680 Total Current Assets $ 173,265 $ 154,733 $ 183,727 $ 204,222 $ 249,072 Loans Construction and Development $ 40,040 $ 43,661 $ 47,593 $ 56,430 $ 64,320 Commercial Real Estate 153,527 155,397 146,287 142,610 139,407 Commercial Loans 28,036 42,921 53,833 53,383 56,860 Multi Family 1,970 1,939 1,611 1,601 1,590 Residential Mortgage 85,064 80,391 77,772 73,778 66,810 Consumer Loans 1,384 1,022 830 2,144 2,472 County/Municipal Loans 2,037 2,037 3,109 3,732 4,851 Loss Share Loans 3,933 3,859 3,601 2,451 2,315 Total Loans $ 315,991 $ 331,227 $ 334,635 $ 336,129 $ 338,625 Allowance for Loss (3,022 ) (3,073 ) (3,039 ) (3,184 ) (3,984 ) Net Loans $ 312,698 $ 328,154 $ 331,596 $ 332,946 $ 334,641 OREO 575 0 497 529 447 FDIC Indemnification 0 0 0 0 0 BOLI 22,186 22,323 22,456 22,583 22,737 Fixed Assets, net 9,180 8,982 8,862 8,705 8,697 Intangible Assets 100 96 84 80 68 Other Assets 10,083 9,424 8,740 8,604 6,731 Total Assets $ 528,503 $ 523,711 $ 555,960 $ 577,669 $ 622,383 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits DDAs $ 98,229 $ 94,680 $ 103,154 $ 96,517 $ 114,554 Interest Bearing Demand 59,606 63,386 87,685 85,746 96,141 Celebration Checking 100,950 97,277 98,558 103,718 111,421 Money Market Accts 33,080 32,382 33,888 37,693 38,650 Savings 44,407 44,383 44,370 44,516 47,674 CDs Less Than $100k 56,256 56,543 54,228 53,616 52,709 CDs Greater than $100k 38,854 41,846 43,404 47,259 47,049 Total Deposits $ 431,382 $ 430,497 $ 465,288 $ 469,064 $ 508,198





Other Liabilities 2,583 2,516 2,143 2,415 2,184 Net Borrowings (Wholesale Funding) 33,795 33,429 34,697 50,228 50,546 Total Liabilities $ 467,760 $ 466,443 $ 502,127 $ 521,708 $ 560,918 Total Equity 60,743 57,268 53,833 55,961 61,465 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 528,503 $ 523,711 $ 555,960 $ 577,669 $ 622,393



