OM 20-31 Towne v. Narragansett Town Council – Violation found

The Complainant alleged the Town Council violated the OMA when an agenda item for its November 18, 2019 meeting failed to specify the nature of the business to be discussed with regard to the renewal of a certain business's liquor license. This Office determined that the subject agenda item did not adequately inform the public of the business to be discussed and voted on by the Town Council. We accordingly found that the Town Council violated the OMA. While we did not find evidence of a willful or knowing violation, we instructed the Town Council to re-notice and re-vote on the agenda item within thirty days. VIOLATION FOUND.

